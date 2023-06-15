Share
News
President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili gives a statement to the European Union during a mini session in Brussels, Belgium, on May 31.
President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili gives a statement to the European Union during a mini session in Brussels, Belgium, on May 31. (Thierry Monasse / Getty Images)

Major Fears Over Unchecked AI Have EU Taking Giant Leap Toward Strict Regulations

 By Jack Davis  June 15, 2023 at 10:42am
Share

Representatives of European Union nations acted Wednesday to move forward with a law that would regulate artificial intelligence and protect privacy.

“We have made history today,” said Brando Benifei, a member of the European Parliament, according to CNN.

“While Big Tech companies are sounding the alarm over their own creations, Europe has gone ahead and proposed a concrete response to the risks AI is starting to pose,” Benifei said.

However, the vote to pass the AI Act reflected that differences remain in how nations think technology should be used.

Some nations were pushing back against a ban on police use of live facial recognition technology in public places, according to The Guardian.

Trending:
Kamala Harris Steps in for Biden as He Misses Event to Undergo Two-Day Procedure

“We have seriously looked at the interests of society and our citizens in terms of privacy. And this is why we have gone one step forward than the Commission by taking away the exclusions for law enforcement,” said Dragoș Tudorache, a supporter of the legislation, according to Euronews.

The law will require the makers of major AI systems such as ChatGPT to provide more data about their programs, according to The New York Times.

The law calls for makers of AI systems to publish summaries of copyrighted material used for training an AI system and to put in place protections against producing illegal content.

According to the Guardian, failure to follow the EU’s rules would mean either deleting the application or paying a fine equal to 7 percent of the company’s revenue.

Should the U.S. follow the EU’s lead in moving toward greater restrictions on AI?

“There are plenty of sharp teeth in there,” Tudorache said.

The CNN report also said there would be restrictions on what the EU is calling “high-risk” AI applications, which include “systems used to influence voters in an election, as well as social media platforms with more than 45 million users that recommend content to their users — a list that would include Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.”

Francine Bennett, interim director of the Ada Lovelace Institute, which has been pushing for regulations on AI, called the proposal an  “important landmark,” according to The New York Times.

“Fast-moving and rapidly repurposable technology is of course hard to regulate, when not even the companies building the technology are completely clear on how things will play out,” Bennett said. “But it would definitely be worse for us all to continue operating with no adequate regulation at all.”

“This moment is hugely significant,” said Daniel Leufer, a senior policy analyst the Brussels office of Access Now, according to Time.

Related:
US Trade Deficit Skyrockets, Causing Expert to Warn of Economy Going 'Over the Cliff'

“What the European Union says poses an unacceptable risk to human rights will be taken as a blueprint around the world,” he said.

The Guardian’s report on the AI law said the draft will now go through a review before a final vote that could come later this year. The law would not take effect before 2026.

“AI raises a lot of questions socially, ethically, economically. But now is not the time to hit any ‘pause button.’ On the contrary, it is about acting fast and taking responsibility,” said Thierry Breton, the European commissioner for the internal market.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Major Fears Over Unchecked AI Have EU Taking Giant Leap Toward Strict Regulations
'Abhorrent': Harvard Manager Charged with Selling Human Body Parts, Including from Infants
Adam Schiff Thankful to 20 House Republicans Who Bailed Him Out in Surprise Vote
MLB Team's Fans Stage 'Reverse Boycott,' Throw Garbage Onto the Field to Send Message to Owner
Grand Jury Makes Indictment Decision for Marine Veteran Daniel Penny
See more...

Conversation