Major Frozen Meal Brands Issue Recalls Over 'Wood-Like Material'

Four frozen food meals are being recalled after food giant Nestle said they could be dangerous for consumers.

“Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Lean Cuisine® and STOUFFER’S® frozen meals due to the potential presence of wood-like material,” Nestle posted on its website.

The recall covers Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna.

Nestlé USA announces voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s frozen meals.

View batch numbers at https://t.co/VxL0LD5W79 pic.twitter.com/Be7I6uAlPV — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) March 19, 2025

“We are taking this action after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue, including one potential choking incident to date,” the release said.

“We are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material. We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it,” the release said.

The company said anyone who has the product at home should return it to where it was purchased for a refund or a replacement.

“We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on this recall and will cooperate with them fully,” the release said.

“The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers,” Nestle said in its statement.

The products were produced between August 2024 and March 2025 and shipped to retailers across America between September and March.

Below are the batch numbers and best-by dates provided by the company for each product.

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli: Batch No. 4261595912, Best-By Date: Oct. 2025; Batch No. 4283595912, Best-By Date: Nov. 2025; Batch No. 4356595912, Best-By Date: Jan. 2026; Batch No. 5018595912, Best-By Date: Feb. 2026; Batch No. 5038595912, Best-By Date: March 2026.

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli: Batch No. 4261595912, Best-By Date: Oct. 2025; Batch No. 4283595912, Best-By Date: Nov. 2025; Batch No. 4356595912, Best-By Date: Jan. 2026; Batch No. 5018595912, Best-By Date: Feb. 2026; Batch No. 5038595912, Best-By Date: March 2026.

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry: Batch No. 4214595511, Best-By Date: Sept. 2025.

Stouffers Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96-ounce): Batch No. 4262595915, Best-By Date: October 2025; Batch No. 4351595915, Best-By Date: January 2026; Batch No. 5051595915, Best-By Date: March 202g; Batch No. 5052595915, Best-By Date: March 2026

Food recalls because of outside contaminants make up a small share of food recalls, according to Today.

About 4 percent of 2024 food recalls were due to material in food that did not belong there, the consumer advocacy group PIRG has said.

About 22 percent of the 296 food recalls last year were for listeria, 14 percent for salmonella, and 34 percent due to undeclared allergens in a product.

