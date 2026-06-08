Kitchen Device Sold at Popular Store Recalled After Customer Gets Burned

A popular electric kettle sold at stores like Costco is being recalled because of the risk of burns.

ZWILLING J. A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft, the makers of the kettles, received five reports of “incidents in connection with the kettle’s handle separating, including one reported second-degree burn,” per a May 14 recall notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“In total, the firm has received 163 reports of the kettle’s handle separating or loosening,” the notice added.

The handle of the kettle can become loosened or detached from the body, which leads contents to spill.

If the contents are hot, they can cause serious burn-related injuries.

Fox Business noted that the kettles were sold at both Costco and HomeGoods.

Zwilling electric kettle recall in Canada after reported burn incidents https://t.co/vg8UunLlZo pic.twitter.com/igIZFoz6UV — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) May 15, 2026

They were sold from December 2019 to February 2026 for between $120 and $200.

There have been about 113,440 sold in the United States and another 44,000 sold in Canada, the recall notice said.

Just under 50 have been sold in Mexico.

The Canadian government released an adjacent recall notice, advising consumers to “immediately stop using the recalled products and register for the return process to get a refund.”

American consumers were likewise told to “stop using the recalled kettles immediately.”

They can contact “ZWILLING J. A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft” for a refund.

The company’s website shows consumers how to make the kettle unusable, preventing possible injuries.

Those steps include “unplugging the kettle, cutting the cord, and uploading a photo of the product.”

“Afterwards, consumers should safely dispose of the product.”

Impacted products include both the Enfinigy Kettle and Enfinigy Kettle Pro.

They come in colors such as black, silver, rose, gold, and pure-white.

The term “ZWILLING” is printed in silk directly on the kettle.

Affected model numbers include 53101-200, 53101-201 for the Enfinigy Kettle, as well as 53101-500, 53101-501, 53101-502, 53101-503, and 53101-504 for the Enfinigy Kettle Pro.

Consumers can locate the model number and the word “ZWILLING” on the bottom of the kettle and the power base as well.

ZWILLING J. A. Henckels distributes the kettles from Pleasantville, New York.

The appliances are manufactured in China.

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