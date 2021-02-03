The number of migrants at the United States and Mexico border is growing as they hope for a major immigration policy shift under the Biden administration.

Arrests have drastically increased at certain sectors of the border, and an asylum camp in Matamoros is growing in numbers, Fox News reported.

“It’s been growing because people think that if you’re in the camp, you’ll be able to enter [the United States] first,” a Honduran asylum seeker told Reuters.

President Joe Biden will sign three executive orders Tuesday to make significant changes to former President Donald Trump’s tough on immigrant policies, according to The New York Times.

The first order would create a Department of Homeland Security task force to unite children with their parents, effectively putting an end to Trump’s family separation policy.

TRENDING: Woman Chosen to Head Biden's Unemployment Program Oversaw Program Fleeced by Nigerian Scammers for Over $600 Million

Supporters of the policy believe that many children come across the border with human traffickers and view the separation as a safeguard against it.

However, critics of the policy say that it sets a dangerous and inhumane precedent to do any kind of border separation.

The other two orders will get rid of any barriers put in place by the Trump administration to limit asylum and legal immigration, The Times reported.

Specifically, DHS is expected to conduct a review and potentially reform the Migrant Protection Protocols program, a Trump-era program that directs migrants to wait outside the United States during their immigration proceedings.

Are you concerned about the southern border? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (508 Votes) 0% (2 Votes)

“The Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) are a U.S. Government action whereby certain foreign individuals entering or seeking admission to the U.S. from Mexico — illegally or without proper documentation — may be returned to Mexico and wait outside of the U.S. for the duration of their immigration proceedings, where Mexico will provide them with all appropriate humanitarian protections for the duration of their stay,” the DHS website states.

On day one of Biden’s presidency, he proposed a sweeping immigration reform bill that would provide a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Unfortunately for so many people, human trafficking will increase over the next months and years due to the disastrous border and immigration policies of the Biden administration. We must change course for the sake of these lives. pic.twitter.com/s9oe7WDcKK — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 27, 2021

“The legislation modernizes our immigration system, and prioritizes keeping families together, growing our economy, responsibly managing the border with smart investments, addressing the root causes of migration from Central America, and ensuring that the United States remains a refuge for those fleeing persecution,” the White House said in a statement.

RELATED: Unbelievable: SpaceX Being Investigated by DOJ for the High Crime of Allegedly Putting American Citizens First

“The bill will stimulate our economy while ensuring that every worker is protected. The bill creates an earned path to citizenship for our immigrant neighbors, colleagues, parishioners, community leaders, friends, and loved ones — including Dreamers and the essential workers who have risked their lives to serve and protect American communities.”

Immigration reform at the southern border continues to be a hot item on both Democrat and Republican agendas, with vastly different approaches.

The ”Migrant Protection Protocols” will tragically impede access to counsel for #asylum seekers and put them in harm’s way. @SecNielsen, we call on you to halt this policy. #HarmInMexico #ProtectDueProcess pic.twitter.com/KgyIS9J06P — AILA (@AILANational) February 22, 2019

Regardless, all Americans need to understand the dangerous path it takes to get to the United States, and many women and children are making the journey against their will. Having strict borders will ensure everyone’s safety not only during the pandemic, but for years to come.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.