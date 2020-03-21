SECTIONS
Watch as New Orleans Police Begin Busting Up Crowds

By Jack Davis
Published March 21, 2020 at 7:36am
Revelers who wanted to party on Bourbon Street in New Orleans found out this weekend that New Orleans police were taking the order against large gatherings seriously.

Video shot early Sunday shows police vehicles driving down the street, telling those looking for a good time to look somewhere else due to actions taken to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

“Large groups of people are prohibited from congregating together,” a police officer is heard saying over a loudspeaker. “Your actions are jeopardizing public health and we are directing you to clear the streets and to go home or back to your hotel. Thank you for your cooperation.”

The video was eerily reminiscent of one shot in Italy as police there tried to clear the streets in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

On Sunday night, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell put a limit of 50 percent capacity on bars and restaurants and imposed limits on their opening hours.

She followed that up with an order to shut down bars.

The edicts worked well enough that St. Patrick’s Day on Bourbon Street was a far cry from its usual self, according to WVUE.

“Oh, this is horrible, this is horrible. I expect more people out partying, hanging out,” Boston resident Michael McFadden said Tuesday as he sought enjoyment along the famed street.

Commentators on Twitter had a mixed reaction to the crackdown.

Charles Fontenot, manager of the Quartermaster Deli, told WVUE the quiet reminded him of when the establishment was open during Hurricane Katrina.

“It’s kind of quiet like it was then … business has slowed down a little, a lot of people want to conserve their money not spend as much,” he said.

Police were patrolling the street to prevent groups from gathering.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
