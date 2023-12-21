Majority of Americans Trust Internet, AI More Than Their Doctor's Opinions: Poll

Fans of “Star Trek: Voyager” are perhaps used to the idea of a completely computerized medical professional, the doctor on that program having been an artificial intelligence manifesting as a holographic projection (with actual density, something real-life holographs have yet to attain).

On the show, the crew of the Voyager had little choice but to trust their artificial doctor, all the real medical staff having been killed in the pilot episode.

However, despite the obvious fact that this is not 2371, the year of the Voyager’s fictional launch, it appears that there are already plenty of Americans ready to jump into medicine-by-AI feet first.

That, at least, is what data from UserTesting, a company that evaluates how people interact with websites and assists companies in site design, indicates about current attitudes toward computerized medicine.

The company surveyed 2,000 American consumers, as well as 1,000 each from the U.K. and Australia, and found Americans more willing than the others to trust AI with their health issues.

Much more willing, in fact: UserTesting said that while 44 percent and 27 percent, respectively, of British and Australian consumers expressed some distrust of AI-related health care, only about 6% of American agreed with them.

Some of the other results were even more surprising.

While it may seem reasonable — even advisable — to search online (which is free) regarding symptoms before deciding whether to see a doctor (which often isn’t), why anyone would consult social media for literally anything other than entertainment is beyond me.

So if 53 percent of Americans search webMD or whatever, that seems fair, even if only 44 percent of them go on to see a medical professional.

Would you consult AI for your medical needs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (3 Votes)

But 46 percent of Americans going to social media — where they along with his 28 other followers can be told by Marvin Stiebler that no one really knows what causes cancer — seems ignorant to the point of danger. (Cancer is simply a gene mutation, and we know lots and lots and lots about what causes gene mutations, Marvin’s protests to the contrary notwithstanding.)

By the way, I didn’t have to scour the depths of the dark web to come up with Marvin’s nugget of wisdom, here — I literally searched “What causes cancer” on X and his post was the third response.

It was immediately preceded by a link to a story about oral sex causing cancer and the (presumably rhetorical) question, “What if I told you stress causes cancer?“

Pleeeeassse….they don’t even know how cancer really develops let alone what actually causes it 🙄 — Marvin Stiebler (@MarvinStiebler) December 20, 2023

This is where nearly half of Americans are searching for health information? Please, please tell me that this half isn’t registered to vote — although they probably are, and that probably explains some things.

Slightly more than half of Americans — 52 percent, to be exact — told UserTesting that they had “given a list of their symptoms to a large language model (LLM) like ChatGPT, looking for a diagnosis.”

“Of them, 81% have been given a diagnosis from the LLM,” the company reported, “and when asked for their diagnosis after consulting a doctor, 84% said the diagnosis was accurate.”

Kind of stinks to be in the other 16 percent, I suppose — and that’s part of the problem here.

If you get a bad diagnosis from a doctor, that could be a real problem, but it’s a problem than can at least be mitigated in some cases by holding that doctor accountable. That’s what, in extreme cases, medical malpractice lawsuits are for.

To whom do you turn when ChatGPT recommends an an analgesic cream for your skin irritation that later turned out to be Lyme disease once you talked to a real doctor about it? Starfleet Medical?

Here’s a chilling fact for conservatives this Christmas: At this point, most conservative digital publishers like The Western Journal have had their traffic slashed by Big Tech and find that about 90 percent of advertisers have blackballed them. Imagine if Big Tech suddenly took away 90 percent of your annual salary. That’s what conservative publishers are facing daily now. To be honest, things are tight here at The Western Journal, but thanks to readers like YOU we are still in the fight. And we literally cannot do it without you. When you join The Western Journal, you directly support journalists who actually do their job — they write the truth and demand accountability from the people with power over us all. This Christmas, will you officially join us in the fight? Right now we’re offering $10 off some of our most popular membership options. You’ll get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads and, most importantly, you’ll be supporting the fight against leftism. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for helping fight for our country. Please become a member today. But whatever you choose, please… … Have a merry Christmas, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. If you prefer, a simple direct donation can be made here. Again, thank you and Merry Christmas!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.