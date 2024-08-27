A new poll has found that a worrying majority of Democratic voters are completely ignorant to the political positions of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Democrats and independent voters who backed President Joe Biden in the 2020 election were targeted in the poll, which was released to the public on Aug. 14.

The issues voters were asked about are all matters of public record.

The poll was conducted by McLaughlin & Associates for the Media Research Center.

A whopping 81 percent of those polled were totally clueless about Harris’ support for the elimination of private health insurance.

Harris made a stand on the issue while sparring with other Democratic candidates leading up to the 2020 election, backing the single-payer system dubbed “Medicare for all” while claiming she isn’t trying to restructure society.

Most people polled are also unaware of Harris’ work as border czar under Biden.

Harris and her mainstream media allies have worked hard to deny anything linking her to the ongoing humanitarian crisis burning along the United States’ southern border, a tactic that seems to have worked with potential supporters of the vice president’s White House gambit.

Of the voters surveyed about Harris’ visits to a conflict zone on the border, only 28 percent were aware she has never made a visit to one.

Is Kamala Harris more of a threat to Trump than Biden was? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Many are likely also unaware of the scripted and choreographed nature of the vice president’s first and only visit to border facilities.

In a June 2021 visit to the border, streets were reportedly purged of illegal immigrants while select migrant children had their hair braided before being presented to Harris during the sanitized tour.

In the same vein, 74 percent of the surveyed voters were clueless about Harris’ belief that entering the United States illegally should not be considered a crime. Even more had no idea that Harris voiced support for abolishing ICE.

The majority of people polled, 71 percent, are unaware of Harris’ support for race-based reparations payments.

While Harris has not announced a concrete position on the issue, she has loudly voiced her support for radical reparations.

“So that’s why I’m reluctant to have a simple answer to it,” Harris said on the question of reparations in 2019, “because, frankly, I don’t believe that writing a check is gonna be enough.

“And the worst thing that I think could happen,” she continued, “is that checks get written and then everybody says, ‘OK, stop talking about this now,’ without addressing the systemic inequities that are deep and require investment.”

Harris also had her thumb on the scale during violent protests that swept the nation in 2020 following the death of George Floyd.

A whopping 78 percent did not know Harris promoted bail funds aiming to spring violent protesters arrested in the chaos.

These people are also likely unaware that some of those bailed out by the Harris-promoted fund allegedly went on to commit violent crimes against women and police.

Those surveyed were also asked about their top media sources for election news, with just over 50 percent identifying broadcast television as their main way to get information. People indicated cable news and social media as their second and third choice, respectively.

Considering how far the mainstream media and other sources of information will bend to give Kamala Harris a slight advantage, it should be no surprise that those who source their news from these places are largely in the dark about the vice president’s true positions.

The survey was conducted between Aug. 2- 5 on 1,200 people, two-thirds of whom were registered Democrats. The other third were independent voters.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.