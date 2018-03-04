Male Escort Stuns Church Community With Shocking Admission On 40 Priests

A male escort delivered a dossier to officials from the archdiocese of Naples outing 40 priests and seminarians in Italy who actively engage in homosexuality.

Officials from the archdiocese said that they sent the 1,200-page dossier on the 34 priests and six seminarians to the Vatican, according to The Associated Press.

None of the aforementioned priests or seminarians were from Naples, nor did they commit crimes.

But Cardinal Cresenzio Sepe decided to present the dossier to the Vatican so that Church leadership could address their sin and bring them to repentance.

“There remains the gravity of the cases for which those who have erred must pay the price, and be helped to repent for the harm done,” Sepe said in a statement on the diocesan website.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

The dossier contains chats between an openly gay escort, Francesco Mangiacapra, and each of the men named in the dossier from messaging apps like Whatsapp, among other evidence.

Mangiacapra told Italian media that he compiled the dossier and delivered it to diocesan officials because the hypocrisy of the priests.

He claimed the seminarians angered him, and he could no longer tolerate it, according to AP.

Mangiacapra made a point of noting, however, that none of the men he outed are accused of engaging in sexual acts with minors.

“We’re talking about sins, not crimes,” Mangiacapra said, according to AP.

The distinction was especially important in light of the the recent scandal with a former judge in the highest appellate court in the Vatican.

In February, the Vatican accepted a plea bargain for a commuted sentence for charges of sexual molestation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

According to AP, police were contacted when Monsignor Pietro Amenta was found with child pornography on his computer and attempted to “fondle an 18-year-old man.”

RELATED: Illegal Immigrant Used Stolen Identity To Steal $300k From American Gov’t

Amenta was a judge on the Roman Rota, the Holy See tribunal that hears cases of marriage annulments.

After accepting the plea deal, he swiftly resigned.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.