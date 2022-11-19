Male Who Got Trounced on Boys' Cross Country Team Switches to Girls' Team, Smokes the Competition

The story has become all too familiar: A mediocre male athlete claims he is female, joins the women’s team and all of a sudden dominates his opponents.

That story is playing out once again, this time in Seattle, where runner Aspen Hoffman is breaking records on a high school cross country team.

Hoffman, a sophomore, ran on the school’s boys’ team in 2021, never cracking the top 50 in the 5,000 meters.

But this year, Hoffman announced that he is transgender and joined the girls’ team, according to Libs of TikTok. And suddenly he is at the top of the standings.

Hoffman went from 72nd place in the boys’ conference finals last year to first place in the girls’ competition this year. He then finished second at the district meet, helping his team qualify for the state championships.

Libs of TikTok noted that Hoffman’s 5,000-meter time would only have been good for 48th place in the boys’ division.

Despite the fact that most Americans don’t want males competing against females in sports, the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association allows it. The WIAA even recently eliminated medical requirements for transgender athletes to satisfy to prove they are “transitioning.”

“Athletes will participate in programs consistent with their gender identity or the gender most consistently expressed. School personnel responsible for student eligibility will work collaboratively with the student-athlete to determine eligibility,” the WIAA rules now state.

The WIAA also eliminated official protocols for challenging the eligibility of transgender athletes.

In its “Gender Diverse Youth Sport Inclusivity Toolkit,” the WIAA insists that males have no competitive advantages over females, adding that the presence of boys in girls’ sports “has not been shown to diminish opportunities for others.”

Libs of TikTok reached out to several parents who disagree.

“[Hoffman] is larger than any of the girls and shamelessly takes first place on the podium,” one father said. “Now my daughter is competing against a male for scholarships. And we can’t even say anything. You can’t even approach it in a nice way without being labeled a hateful bigot. You will get threats against you.”

Another parent pointed out that Hoffman has booted at least one girl off the cross country team and taken her place. This sentiment has come up again and again in the transgender athlete controversy.

The Trump administration backed those who oppose transgenderism in school sports, of course, but once the far-left Biden regime took power, that support quickly evaporated.

