New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani smiles as he hosts "The Cost of Living Classic" soccer tournament in New York City on Sunday.
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani smiles as he hosts "The Cost of Living Classic" soccer tournament in New York City on Sunday. (Angela Weiss - AFP / Getty Images)

Mamdani Seen Beaming in Picture with WTC Bombing Conspirator, Terrorist Apologist

 By Jack Davis  October 20, 2025 at 4:09am
Far-left New York City mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani insists he does not support terrorism.

But terrorist supporters? That’s a different question, as shown by Mamdani’s social media post of a photo of him with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, “who is an unindicted co-conspirator in 1993 World Trade Center bombing,” according to the New York Post.

Wahhaj has also said New York City should face a jihad.

“Today at Masjid At-Taqwa, I had the pleasure of meeting with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community for nearly half a century,” Mamdani posted on X.

Mamdani’s rivals said the photo showed the real Mamdani.

“The fact that Mamdani stands with this imam is disqualifying,” Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa said. “New York needs a mayor who protects New Yorkers from terrorism, not embraces terrorists.”

Is Mamdani a terrorist sympathizer?

Former  Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, said the photo was a disgrace.

“[Mamdani] is proud to be standing with an unindicted co-conspirator in the 93 World Trade Center terror attack that killed New Yorkers?” Cuomo said.

“When people tell you who they are, you should believe them — and Zohran, wipe that smile off your face,” he added.

The Post noted that about two decades ago, Wahhaj called for a march of 10,000 people in New York as a “jihad.”

The grinning photo came after Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who is expected to run for governor next year, called Mamdani a  “jihadist.”

Stefanik was livid over Mamdani’s recent comments when asked about the terrorist group Hamas disarming.

“I call Zohran Mamdani a jihadist because he is. Zohran Mamdani is a raging antisemite,” Stefanik posted on X.

“Mamdani is the definition of a jihadist as he supports Hamas terrorists which he did as recently as yesterday when he refused to call for Hamas terrorist to put down their arms – the same Hamas terrorist group that slaughtered civilians including New Yorkers on October 7, 2023,” Stefanik wrote.

“He is Kathy Hochul’s endorsed jihadist Communist who she has empowered to destroy New York City. It’s why the New York State Democrat Party Chair refuses to support him. It’s why multiple Democrat Members of Congress refuse to support him. It’s why Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have still not endorsed him. Because Zohran is a jihadist who will destroy New York,” she wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation