Path 27
News
Fireworks explode over Sea World as part of Independence Day celebrations on Saturday in San Diego.
Fireworks explode over Sea World as part of Independence Day celebrations on Saturday in San Diego. (Daniel Knighton / Getty Images)

Man Arrested by ATF After Fireworks Explosion Injures 17

Jack Davis July 4, 2021 at 11:25am
Path 27

A California man now faces federal charges in connection with 16 tons of fireworks on his property.

An attempt Wednesday to dispose of some of the confiscated fireworks led to an explosion that destroyed an LAPD explosive containment vehicle, left 17 injured, and caused damage through the neighborhood where the blast took place.

Arturo Ceja III, 27, of South Los Angeles was arrested by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on a charge of transporting explosives without a license, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Ceja was initially arrested last week by Los Angeles police after they found 5,000 pounds of fireworks in his home. However, according to the Department of Justice, further investigation found 32,000 pounds of fireworks.

The Justice Department alleges that “Ceja made several trips to Nevada in late June to purchase various types of explosives — including aerial displays and large homemade fireworks containing explosive materials – that he transported to his residence in rental vans.”

Trending:
Watch: Biden Loses It on Reporters When They Ask Him Questions He Doesn't Like

Possession of fireworks by individuals is illegal in California, which means that they can fetch higher prices for those who sell them illegally.

Ceja claimed that he bought the devices from a person selling them out of a car in the parking lot of Area 51, a fireworks dealer in Nevada, according to the release.

Does this sound suspicious to you?

“Ceja did not possess an ATF explosives license or permit of any kind that would authorize him to transport either aerial display fireworks or homemade fireworks made with explosive materials, including but not limited to flash powder,” the complaint against him reads, according to the Justice Department.

The Justice Department said the fireworks were stored unsafely.

“[T]he fireworks were stored outside and in an unsafe manner, namely under unsecured tents and next to cooking grills,” the complaint said, according to the release. “None of the commercial fireworks or homemade fireworks, which contained explosive materials, were stored in an approved magazine.”

The Justice Department said that agents found 140 other homemade fireworks and pieces to make explosive devices.

When the LAPD first arrested Ceja, it wanted to destroy fireworks it thought were too unstable to transport and brought a containment vessel to the scene.

Related:
Police Chief Slams City Council for Slashing Police Budget While 'Crime Is Out of Control'

The attempt to destroy the fireworks led the vessel and truck to explode, injuring nine members of law enforcement and eight civilians.

“All we hear was just a boom and then the next thing you know, everything just fell on the ground, our shelves, book shelves, everything,” neighbor Miguel Avila said, according to KCAL-TV.

The extent of the explosion was that the 500-pound lid to the containment vessel was found several blocks from where the blast took place, said Michael Hoffman, an assistant special agent in charge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to KTLA-TV.

“Clearly protocols were followed and pursued, but something happened in that containment vehicle that should have not happened and we don’t know why,” Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore said concerning the explosion, according to Fox News. “We intend to find out why.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Man Arrested by ATF After Fireworks Explosion Injures 17
Despite Biden's Pleas to Putin, Suspected Russian Hacking Group Cripples Thousands of Businesses Across America
Olympic Committee Eases Rules, Will Allow Political Statements from Athletes
Armed Men Stand Off with Cops During Traffic Stop, Shut Down Interstate
First Emergency Evacuation Ordered After Florida Tragedy, 10-Story Miami Condo Found to Have Major Structural Issues
See more...

Conversation