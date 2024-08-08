A San Antonio man is facing charges after allegedly setting explosive traps in car wash toilets, causing injury to multiple victims who attempted to use the rigged facilities.

Paul Moses Alden, 46, was arrested August 2 as the result of a police investigation covering several incidents. He now stands charged with arson causing reckless damage to a building or causing bodily injury or death.

The injuries all occurred at Wash Tub car wash locations in the area.

According to the San Antonio Express News, police were initially called to one of the car washes on July 26.

Officers were informed that loud bangs were heard at two separate times from the business’ water closet, while an employee and little child were using the restroom.

One of the victims, an employee of the car wash, reported pain on her right thigh and a small burn.







Police were then told of two other incidents at another Wash Tub location.

In the report, an officer wrote that he found remnants of fireworks in the car wash bathroom.

The presence of “distinct red paper debris and small white plugs” was noted, which the officer linked any number of brands of adult snap fireworks. The small explosives detonate under pressure, such as by crushing or throwing.

A short investigation led authorities right to Alden.

On reviewing security camera videos from the San Antonio Wash Tub, police identified Alden dropping off his vehicle before going into the bathroom and returning to the lobby. As a woman enters he moves seats, seemingly for a better view.

Police were also able to link Alden to the previous two incidents though security footage.

Alden’s truck, a 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor, was also identified by officers viewing the footage.

Alden has a previous record in Bexar County relating to a similarly destructive charge.

The Express reports court records show Alden was charged with arson in 1995, although there are no details available for that case.

A filing uploaded in Bexar County shows Alden was given a $50,000 bond on his most recent felony charge.

The Texas Commission on Jail standards lists the charge as one of the crimes of highest severity on its ranking scale.

