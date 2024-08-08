Share
News

Man Arrested After Traps He Allegedly Planted in Texas Explode, Victimizing Three

 By Jared Harris  August 8, 2024 at 1:02pm
Share

A San Antonio man is facing charges after allegedly setting explosive traps in car wash toilets, causing injury to multiple victims who attempted to use the rigged facilities.

Paul Moses Alden, 46, was arrested August 2 as the result of a police investigation covering several incidents. He now stands charged with arson causing reckless damage to a building or causing bodily injury or death.

The injuries all occurred at Wash Tub car wash locations in the area.

According to the San Antonio Express News, police were initially called to one of the car washes on July 26.

Officers were informed that loud bangs were heard at two separate times from the business’ water closet, while an employee and little child were using the restroom.

Trending:
The Most Compelling Trump Shooting Bodycam Footage Yet Has Just Been Released

One of the victims, an employee of the car wash, reported pain on her right thigh and a small burn.



Police were then told of two other incidents at another Wash Tub location.

In the report, an officer wrote that he found remnants of fireworks in the car wash bathroom.

Should Alden face felony charge for this?

The presence of “distinct red paper debris and small white plugs” was noted, which the officer linked any number of brands of adult snap fireworks. The small explosives detonate under pressure, such as by crushing or throwing.

A short investigation led authorities right to Alden.

On reviewing security camera videos from the San Antonio Wash Tub, police identified Alden dropping off his vehicle before going into the bathroom and returning to the lobby. As a woman enters he moves seats, seemingly for a better view.

Police were also able to link Alden to the previous two incidents though security footage.

Alden’s truck, a 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor, was also identified by officers viewing the footage.

Related:
Sydney Teacher Accused of Sexual Assault Against Student, Leading Husband to Heartbreaking Act Outside Court

Alden has a previous record in Bexar County relating to a similarly destructive charge.

The Express reports court records show Alden was charged with arson in 1995, although there are no details available for that case.

A filing uploaded in Bexar County shows Alden was given a $50,000 bond on his most recent felony charge.

The Texas Commission on Jail standards lists the charge as one of the crimes of highest severity on its ranking scale.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Man Arrested After Traps He Allegedly Planted in Texas Explode, Victimizing Three
Kamala Harris Personally Files FEC Form Using Biden's ID Number in Shady Scheme to Displace Him: Report
Emaciated US Woman Found Chained to a Tree Overseas
Armed Teacher Gives Creep a Lesson After Hearing Girl Scream, 'I'm 15, Help Me!'
Walz House Windows Were Kept Open During 2020 Riots for a Disturbing Reason
See more...

Conversation