Man Behind Bars After Pointing Gun At Pro-Life Protester

Authorities arrested a Springfield, Missouri, man Saturday for allegedly pointing a gun at a pro-life protester outside an abortion clinic in Granite City.

The accused, 27-year-old Kevin M. Brooks, claims he didn’t do anything wrong.

“I didn’t point a gun at anybody,” he said. “All I did was lift (the gun) up so he could see it was there.”

“If I thought I had done something illegal, I could’ve left. I could’ve hid the gun, I could’ve done a number of things. I thought I was well within my rights,” Brooks continued.

He claims he had the gun because he didn’t feel safe driving through East St. Louis without a weapon, according to the Post-Dispatch.

The Hi-Point model 995 rifle was “loaded, uncased and immediately accessible,” according to police.

“To say that they found a loaded gun in the car is an absolute lie. The gun was not loaded,” Brooks said, denying the authorities’ statements.

Madison County authorities charged Brooks with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

“The thing we want to stress is that this was an isolated incident and nobody got hurt,” said Detective Lt. Mike Nordstrom.

Brooks called the Post-Dispatch after Madison County Jail released him Tuesday.

He faces up to three years in prison if found guilty of the charges brought against him.

Gary Clayton Boyle — a former abortionist at the Women’s Center in Nashville, Tennessee — was arrested in October 2010 for pointing a handgun loaded with 15 rounds at a group of pro-life protesters outside of an abortion clinic in Charleston, South Carolina. Boyle was charged with disorderly conduct and required to pay a $100 fine. A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallern ewsfoundation.org.

