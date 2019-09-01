While Man Is Busy Robbing Store, Someone Stole His Truck Left Across the Street

Perhaps proving that there is no honor among thieves, a Washington state man who called police to report one crime has been arrested and charged with another.

The incident took place at about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to police in Kennewick, Washington.

“On 8-25-2019 at about 6:00AM, KPD responded to the area of the 500 block of E Bruneau for an auto theft that had just occurred.

“The owner of the vehicle, William Kelley, was reporting that someone just stole his red 1992 Chevy pickup with maroon canopy, WA license B96531X,” the Kennewick Police Department posted on their Facebook page.

Kelley told police a tale of woe.

In a newsletter issued by the Kennewick Police Department, they said Kelley “had been at the tavern the previous night and went home with friends, leaving his truck behind.”

He told them that the next morning, “he returned to the pickup and placed his keys and cell phone on the front seat and then attempted to locate a bathroom.”

“A male riding a 10-speed rode by and discovered the keys and then threw his back bike in the bed of the truck and fled,” the department wrote in the Facebook video caption.

But soon police found information that put a new slant on the case, even though they were able to verify one part of Kelley’s story.

First, Kelley was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

“And then the story got real interesting,” the police newsletter said.

“Officers confirmed the vehicle was stolen by watching the video from the tavern but it was discovered ‘victim’ did not leave his vehicle their all night as he had claimed.”

Instead, police said they saw the truck pull up at about 5:30 a.m. and saw Kelley enter a nearby business, allegedly to steal from it.

“His truck was stolen as he was stealing items. He was booked for Burglary,” police said.

Kelley’s stolen truck has not yet been recovered, according to police.

The department has issued a description of the alleged thief based on a video.

Police are searching for a “white male, approximately 30-40 years of age with close cropped hair cut that was shorter around the ears than it was on top.”

