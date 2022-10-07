Parler Share
Lifestyle
News

Man Creates Homemade Blimp to Harvest Tree Nuts, Gets Stuck Adrift for 2 Days Ending Up Near Russian Border

 By Elizabeth Delaney  October 7, 2022 at 3:21pm
Parler Share

When thinking about farming, pine nuts are probably at the bottom of the list for most people as a common farm item — at least in the United States.

However, fruit and nut farm harvesting is a fairly common occupation in China. In fact, as of 2022, it’s the seventh most common occupation according to IBIS World.

Unfortunately for these farmers, it’s also a dangerous profession, and a difficult one.

Most pine nut farmers buy specialized shoes with spikes on them and climb trees that grow pine nuts, but others chose a different route: a hot air balloon.

Hot air balloons are a common way for pine nut farmers to harvest pine nuts, even though it’s actually illegal in China to harvest them that way, according to South China Morning Post.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Caught on Hot Mic Whispering Creepy Message During Tour of Hurricane Damage

A man, who is only being identified by his surname, Hu, was using a hot air balloon to pick pine nuts. A colleague was in the balloon with him, according to IndiaTimes.com.

They had attempted to secure the balloon to a location on the ground in a forest park located in Heilongjiang province in northeastern China.

After the pair got in the balloon and began working, the balloon suddenly became untethered from where they had secured it, and started to float away.

Hu’s colleague was able to escape from the drifting balloon without injury, but Hu remained in the balloon.

Would you ever take a blimp ride?

Soon after, a search was organized to find Hu and the balloon.

Hu drifted for two days, and ended up traveling a total of about 200 miles, not far from the Russian border, according to The Guardian.

After drifting into an area where his cell phone had a signal, rescuers called him and instructed him on how to get the balloon to land safely.

Hu was found to be safe and in good health.

Pine nuts are one of the key ingredients in pesto, but they are used in other dishes, too, according to Diamond Nuts.

Related:
Bear Runs for the Hills After Trying to Take on 2 Pigs Having a Bad Day

Their mild flavor allows for them to be used in foods that are sweet, salty or spicy.

Since their texture is soft and they’re easy to chew, they can be perfect in a dish that needs a bit of added texture with minimal crunch.

Pine nuts come from the seeds of pine trees, and there are four species that produce edible nuts.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Delaney
Elizabeth has been a freelance content writer for about 20 years and has enjoyed having her prose published in both the non-fiction and fiction markets. She has written a variety of different types of content, including Christian articles, healthy lifestyle, blog posts, business topics, news articles, product descriptions, and some fiction. She is also a singer-songwriter-musician. When she's not busy with writing or music, she enjoys spending time with friends or family and doing fun social activities such as hiking, swing dancing, attending concerts and other fun social activities.




Man Creates Homemade Blimp to Harvest Tree Nuts, Gets Stuck Adrift for 2 Days Ending Up Near Russian Border
Happy Fat Bear Week! Alaska National Park Holds Yearly Contest to Vote for the Fattest Bears
Royal Family Member Makes Surprise Visit to America, Rides the Staten Island Ferry
Man Gets Handed $21k in Gift Cards After Handing Over 'Plastic Junk' to Authorities
Dad Forced to Call Fire Dept. After Toddler's Fun Left Dad Trapped in Stunningly Stinky Situation
See more...

Conversation