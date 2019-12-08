Man Drives Stolen Truck To Go Bail Out Brother Who Was Arrested for Driving Stolen Truck

A man from Kansas was arrested on Nov. 29 for driving a stolen car to bail out his older brother who had been jailed for stealing a car only a few hours earlier.

Eric Dean McCracken of Topeka, 36, was pulled over at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 for a traffic infraction, according to a media release issued by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested at the scene for driving with a suspended license and was subsequently taken to Jackson County Jail.

Authorities discovered that the 2007 Chevy Trailblazer he had been driving was not registered to him. The owner reported that it had been stolen after Eric McCracken had been pulled over.

Around 5 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was informed about a stolen 2015 Chevy Silverado that was being tracked through GPS.

A police officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the truck tried to escape by driving through yards.

The driver then got out of the car and started running.

A perimeter was set up and a K-9 began tracking the suspect before he was spotted and taken into custody at a nearby general store.

“The man was identified as Keith Ray McCracken, 32, of Topeka and is the brother of the earlier suspect, Eric Dean McCracken,” the statement read.

Authorities said that they believed that Keith was on his way to Jackson County Jail to bail out his older brother. The brothers are now both awaiting bond in Jackson County together.

Eric McCracken was arrested for driving while suspended and theft, while Keith McCracken was arrested for “fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, driving while suspended and possession of stolen property.”

“Nothing like spending time with family during the holidays” Sherrif Tim Morse tweeted. “Two brother arrested with two stolen vehicles”

Nothing like spending time with family during the holidaysTwo brother arrested with two stolen vehicleshttps://t.co/kK2TVkzzAJ pic.twitter.com/3jnmzm57uG — Sheriff Tim Morse (@sheriffmorse) November 29, 2019

“Topeka cant seem to keep them locked up more than a day. Keith is always being locked up then right back out faster than he is booked in,” one commenter wrote on Sheriff Tim Morse’s Facebook post.

Other people were far more impressed with the police’s efforts: “Outstanding job by the Law Enforcement officers involved. The suspects are where they need to be. The iron door motel.”

