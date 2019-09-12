SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Man Found Lying in Middle of Road by Good Samaritan After He Reportedly Jumped Off Bridge To Flee Muggers

Good Samaritan RoadTimesLive / Facebook screen shotOne man helped another who'd jumped off a bridge to escape robbers and nearly lost his life. (TimesLive / Facebook screen shot)

By Amanda Thomason
Published September 12, 2019 at 10:12am
Print

How far would you go to escape muggers? If you felt your life was on the line, you might do something daring or downright dangerous in a bid to get away.

One man named Jaden Gonyor in Durban, South Africa, reportedly leaped off a bridge when he was attacked by muggers.

He said had his phone and his rent money on him, and he didn’t want to lose either — or his life — so he threw himself onto the M13 highway.

Sadly, the attempt did little to help Gonyor get away, and instead he was left under a bridge in the middle of the road with no money, no phone and almost no leg.

It was Johnathan Cookson, a driver passing by, who said he stopped and pulled over to help the poor man.

TRENDING: Mnuchin Cuts Jim Acosta Down to Size for 'Most Ridiculous Question I’ve Ever Heard'

At first, Cookson thought the man had been hit by a car, based on his location and the extent of his injuries.

“I was driving on the M13 on August 31 about 5pm and there was a guy lying in the middle of the road just below the bridge,” Cookson told TimesLIVE. “His leg was just hanging by the flesh. He was screaming. I thought it was a hit and run so I pulled over.”

“I called the police to report it, ran over to him, got him out of the road and tied up his leg with one of my shoelaces because he was losing a lot of blood and was in a lot of pain,” he said.

Would you jump off a bridge to escape muggers?

Both of the men thought that Gonyor could be on his way out. He’d lost a lot of blood, and though Cookson did his best to comfort the injured man, he, too, suspected that Gonyor didn’t have much time left.

“He kept saying that he didn’t know how he was going to inform his brother,” Cookson said. “I was struggling with the whole thing because here was this injured man, who was broke and his brother wouldn’t know what happened.”

Gonyor was taken to the hospital, where doctors managed to save his leg. It took Cookson some time to figure out where Gonyor was being treated, but when he did, he visited the injured man several times.

“I then walked through all the wards and when I got to the last ward, Jaden was there,” Cookson said. “He was absolutely shocked to see me.”

Cookson learned more about Gonyor, and was moved to find out that he was the sole income earner.

RELATED: Mother of 6 Gives Out 100 Lunches Every Day To Feed Kids in Her Neighborhood

“He is the only breadwinner in his family, even if he was only working one day a week as a gardener. He now cannot work and I just feel terrible for him,” he said.

Cookson didn’t stop there, though: He said he was able to reach Gonyor’s brother and promised to pay the rent.

“He needs all the help he can get,” he said.

While he says he hopes that others will come forward to help out with living costs until Gonyor is able to stand on his own two feet again, Cookson inadvertently lived out the original story of the good Samaritan.

His example is a great reminder of the human compassion that we can all exhibit.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor, Lifestyle
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for Liftable but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Man Found Lying in Middle of Road by Good Samaritan After He Reportedly Jumped Off Bridge To Flee Muggers
Mother of 6 Gives Out 100 Lunches Every Day To Feed Kids in Her Neighborhood
Dr. Oz Opens Up About Missing Signs of His Mother's Alzheimer's Disease
Deer Interrupts Couple's Wedding Photos To Snack on Bride's Bouquet in Hilarious Photobomb
7-Year-Old Surprised with Dream Disney Vacation After Using Savings To Help Hurricane Evacuees
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×