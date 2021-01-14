For those who aren’t familiar with the work of renowned economist and political philosopher Thomas Sowell, watching his new documentary should be an absolute priority.

Debuting in late January, “Thomas Sowell: Common Sense in a Senseless World” perfectly encapsulates Sowell’s life journey, career and personal philosophies.

For conservatives everywhere, this is a must-see film that offers a fascinating glimpse into “one of the greatest minds of the past half-century.”

Jason Riley, journalist and member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board, hosts the hour-long film, walking audiences through the events of 90-year-old Sowell’s life.

Sowell is well-known for his common sense approach to economics.

Due to this approach, Sowell is considered by many to be “controversial” for not parroting the various social narratives common among left-wing intellectuals, particularly those involving race and the black community.

Learning about Sowell’s economic philosophies is enough of a reason to see this movie.

Audiences are shown, for example, why school choice is so important, the power of personal responsibility and how welfare has incentivized downward economic pressure on the black community.

“Thomas Sowell: Common Sense in a Senseless World” goes far beyond merely talking ideas, however. The film also explores Sowell’s political evolution as a young man.

Although today he is one of the most highly regarded free-market economists of the 21st century, Sowell was once, in fact, a Marxist.

During an interview with political commentator and podcast host Dave Rubin, which the film covers, Sowell is asked what exactly changed his mind.

His one-word response perfectly distills Sowell’s entire body of work.

“Facts.”

Rubin expounded on the moment in the film.

“It gets to what does this man care about most,” Rubin explains.

“Does he care about how he feels about things? How he wants the world to be? Or how is the world as it is?”

Even longtime fans of Sowell will be surprised to learn he had many astonishing accomplishments outside the arena of economics and philosophy.

Those accomplishments include his time spent serving in the United States Marine Corps, his passion and skill for photography as well as his discovery of the concept of Einstein syndrome, which shows that delays in a child’s speech development aren’t necessarily indicative of certain learning disabilities and are sometimes associated with advanced analytical thinking skills.

Sowell’s story is a true testament to the American experience. His journey from humble beginnings to philosophical greatness deserved nothing short of excellence when it comes to cinematic representation.

Thankfully, the filmmakers didn’t disappoint with their execution, and their work successfully honors the legacy of an American icon.

“Thomas Sowell: Common Sense in a Senseless World” debuts on Jan. 24. Showtimes and streaming options can be found at sowellfilm.com.

