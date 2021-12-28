On Dec. 9, the Humane Society of Tulsa was met with a heartbreaking sight when they arrived at a property in Collinsville, Oklahoma, where the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an arrest.

“It was an unexpected evening for our animal rescue team,” the humane society shared on Facebook. “We were called to the scene of a horrific animal cruelty case in Collinsville by the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Warning: some of the photos/videos are graphic and disturbing.”







They rounded up 129 chickens, 15 goats, a bird and a miniature donkey with horribly overgrown hooves.

They also found and recovered the bodies of 14 chickens and a goat that were discovered deceased.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing.







“There’s a silver lining in every storm,” the post continued. “These animals responded immediately to the food and water they were given at our facility. They were given second and third helpings of seed, feed and hay. It was a warm, indescribable feeling watching many of these animals eat and drink for the first time in days if not weeks.

“We are in this for the long haul and will do everything in our power to nurse these wonderful animals back to health.”







Owner Samuel Smith was arrested and is currently facing over 150 counts of animal cruelty.

Michelle Garrett, who had lived with Smith until recently, was also arrested and charged with 20 counts of animal cruelty, according to KTUL.







An update from the humane society revealed that all the goats have been spoken for and that Smith had relinquished his rights to the animals.

“We cannot disclose too many specific details of the starvation and cruelty these animals endured due to the ongoing criminal proceedings against the accused,” the post read.







“We can report that on last Friday, Samuel Anthony Smith forfeited all rights to all animals in a scheduled court hearing! We are thrilled that these precious animals do not have to go back to that life!!”

They also shared that some of the other animals had already been spoken for by the volunteers who had been caring for them. The remaining animals were made available for a $25 adoption fee on Dec. 21 and 22nd.

