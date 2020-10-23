Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

Man Saves Cats, Sheep, Bunnies and 300 Dogs from Hurricane by Bringing Them Into His Own Home

By Amanda Thomason
Published October 23, 2020 at 3:16pm
P Share Print

When inclement weather is expected, pet owners in the area do all they can to batten down the hatches and make sure all their charges stay dry, warm and safe.

For livestock, that means making sure shelters are waterproof and animals have adequate bedding, food and water. For household pets, that often means bringing critters indoors until the worst passes.

But what about when you’re a rescue with hundreds of four-legged creatures looking to you to protect them? Well, if you’re Tierra de Animales, or “Land of the Animals,” you bring them inside. All 300+ of them.

The man behind the 10-acre operation near Leona Vicario, Mexico, is Ricardo Pimentel. He started the rescue around a decade ago.

Before Hurricane Delta hit in early October, the rescue was scrambling to provide safety for the animals under its care, which included around 300 dogs as well as bunnies, chicks, cats, a hedgehog and a flock of sheep, according to Fox News.

TRENDING: Debate Moderator Appears To Demonstrate a Shocking Lack of Constitutional Knowledge

“When this hurricane is over, we’re going to need a lot of help to stock up on food and very likely to repair damage,” Tierra de Animales posted on Oct. 6. “Please consider donating to Land of Animals.”

Pimentel ended up opening up his home to the animals. The mess, admittedly, was great…  but once they rode out the storm, he said it was worth it.

“The things they broke can be fixed or bought again, but what’s beautiful is to see them happy, healthy and safe, without wounds and with the possibility of being adopted,” he told Fox.

“It doesn’t matter if the house is dirty, it can be cleaned,” he said. “The things they broke can be fixed or bought again, but what’s beautiful is to see them happy, healthy and safe, without wounds and with the possibility of being adopted.”

Photos shared on Facebook show a house packed to the gills with its furry inhabitants. But just because the storm passed doesn’t mean the work was over — there was a lot of cleaning up to do.

“The hurricane has gone away, but it has left us with a lot of work and hundreds of animals to react, feed and keep in better condition,” the rescue posted on Oct. 7. “All help is welcome.”

RELATED: 'One in a Million Shot': Pilot Battling Wildfires Shocked When Owl Lands in Helicopter

“Our dear friend Leticia Alves will give us a hand from Playa del Carmen. If they wanted to and could send us donations for animals, we would greatly appreciate them!”

People donated thousands of dollars to the group, which will certainly help feed its charges. Locals donated their time to come help clean. And there’s another potential benefit that Pimentel is hoping for.

“We would like to think that thanks to all this attention, somebody would like to be part of the story and say: ‘I adopted a dog saved from that famous Hurricane Delta,'” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Man Saves Cats, Sheep, Bunnies and 300 Dogs from Hurricane by Bringing Them Into His Own Home
Watch: Man Learns He Won Nobel Prize When Neighbors Surprise Him on Doorbell Camera
Woman Battling Cancer Receives $60 and Note from Stranger: 'Best Thing That's Happened to Me'
Lisa Marie Presley Shares Heartbreaking Post Honoring Late Son on What Would Have Been His 28th Birthday
Rescue Farm Helps Unite Animals and Children with Special Needs: They're 'An Example of Total Forgiveness and Trust'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×