Man Stands Outside Wife's Nursing Home To Celebrate 67th Wedding Anniversary

On March 14 in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, Nancy Shellard looked out the second-story window of her nursing home, waving and blowing kisses to her loving husband on their 67th wedding anniversary.

Below, Bob Shellard proudly stood holding a beautiful homemade sign that read, “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary.”

Sadly, Bob couldn’t visit his wife of nearly seven decades in person due to coronavirus concerns. However, he wasn’t going to let the visitor ban stop him from celebrating with his bride, so he arranged to stand below her window with his sign and balloons in hand.

“This is the first anniversary that Bob and Nancy have ever been apart,” the couple’s daughter Laura told WVIT. “Before the ban, Bob came to visit her every day.”

“They have always been an inspiration to us and I think just seeing every year go by that they still express it in some way on their anniversary,” Laura said.

“It makes me feel bad because I want her down with me and I know she can’t be,” Bob said.

Nancy suffers from both Alzheimer’s and dementia and may not remember her husband’s sweet gesture. Even so, her determined spouse wanted to make sure the love of his life knew how special she was to him.

Given that Nancy told the staff she felt like a queen, it’s safe to say his mission was accomplished.

“There’s just a sweetness to the two of them and what they share,” their daughter said.

“It’s just been an example for us, for all of us of kids. So all four of us have really learned a lot from them and I can only hope that I have half as much as what they have shared over the years,” Laura added.

Let their story be a reminder to us all:

Even during the coronavirus scare, love can be patient and kind, bearing all things, believing all things, hoping all things and enduring all things, just like 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 encourages.

“I wouldn’t want anybody else,” Bob shared about his wife.

“I don’t think she could put up with anybody else besides me.”

