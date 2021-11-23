Share
Lifestyle

Man Transforms Old Tires Into Pet Beds, Makes Variety of Donations for Dogs Without Homes

 By Amanda Thomason  November 23, 2021 at 4:28pm
Share

Many genius ideas are born when people try to solve the everyday problems they see around them.

When Amarildo Silva Filho looked around and saw a pile of discarded tires in his Brazilian neighborhood, he had an idea that would not only take care of the trash but turn it into treasure.



According to Interesting Engineering, in 2017, Filho decided to take the tires and make pet beds out of them.

After collecting them, he cleaned them thoroughly, cut them, added in a plywood bottom and then painted and stenciled them, according to Good News Network.

Trending:
Democrat Says Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre Is 'Karma' for the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

The old, grubby tires had been given new life. Filho then sewed mattresses and pillows in coordinating colors, and he had himself an army of pet beds.

“I was still working in a supermarket chain when the idea came to me to create baskets for animals,” Filho told the French animal rights group Fondation 30 Millions d’Amis in 2019.



“My house quickly filled up with tires!” he said. “People couldn’t believe their eyes. I started making six baskets for my colleagues and then it spread like wildfire.”

At some point, Filho realized that some stray dogs — of which there are many in Brazil — had started sleeping in the tires, which gave him another idea: Why not build some specifically for homeless pets?



“I did it because I have always liked recycling harmful materials, but also because it can help these animals to have even a little comfort,” he said, speaking of his decision to make more of the cozy beds for dogs who could really use them.

“I distribute my baskets to stray animals and to some people who have adopted animals and have no means,” Filho said.

But he’d also stumbled across a product that people loved: Not only was he able to cater to the pet-loving market, he was able to offer a product that was eco-friendly and recycled.

Related:
Grandfather Loses Both Legs and Most of His Fingers After Being Mouthed by Dog That Killed His Brother


Filho has since expanded his products to include other styles of pet beds, cat hammocks and toys, according to his Instagram account, Caminhas Pets. Since beginning this project, he’s made more than 6,000 beds.

“Unfortunately, it is very common to find tires thrown in the streets or in the countryside, which is the natural habitat of animals,” he said.

“In Brazil, there are millions of tires in streams, rivers, sea or land. … For my part, I have already reused no less than 8,000 tires.

“If my art can help recycle for a good reason, I’m delighted.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Man Transforms Old Tires Into Pet Beds, Makes Variety of Donations for Dogs Without Homes
Royal Pain: Prince Charles Wants Camilla to Be Queen Despite His Son's Protests, Subjects' Disapproval - Report
Woman Miraculously Survives Horrible Car Crash: Semi Obliterates Vehicle
Florida K9s Receive Stunning Award After Being Shot in Line of Duty
At Least 60 Christians Kidnapped at Gunpoint in Nigeria
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.