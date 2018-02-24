The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Many Companies Cave to Liberals, Cut Ties With NRA

By Erin Coates
February 24, 2018 at 12:49pm

Print

Over a dozen companies have cut ties with the National Rifle Association after being pressured to end their agreements by liberal activists.

In the wake of the school shooting on Feb. 14, social media users have started to press companies listed as working with the NRA to drop their affiliation.

Delta Airlines, MetLife, United Airlines, Hertz and First National Bank are among the companies that have ended discounts programs, NRA-related credit cards or any other program that might have supported the group.

“Just as ending the agreements will risk sparking anger among conservative supporters, it could attract customers who had previously felt they could not part with their cash to a company that supported one of the most powerful but divisive organizations in the U.S.,” Newsweek wrote in an article that accompanied the current list.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

#BoycottNRA has become a trending hashtag on Twitter with many retweeting companies that post that they have ended their association with the NRA.

Do you think these companies are caving to liberal wishes?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Radio host Tony Katz spoke out against these companies on Fox News Saturday.

“This is the list of companies that don’t believe in freedom of thought or freedom of expression,” Katz said.

He then urged viewers to “study the list” and know that these companies are basically saying “how dare you think differently. We punish you for it.”

“Now their basing business practice on thought policing, and that has to be dealt with,” Katz said.

RELATED: Democrat Rep. Openly Admits He’ll Lie About Gun Facts Whenever He Wants

Host Leland Vittert said that Met Life who has broken its ties with the NRA, has a similar association with the Teamsters who are also a political group, but the insurance provider did not provide a statement when inquired.

Vittert added that the Left has been fairly successful at boycott campaigns by using social media, but the Right “not so much.”

“They have to go out there and make their voices heard,” Katz said of the conservatives. “They like simple things. Well, those days are over. If you think you can fight back by simply saying ‘that’s wrong and that’s really unjust,’ that’s not enough.”

Many of the conservative hosts, according to Katz, are also in the “camp of Fire Sheriff Israel.”

“He was giving politician answers and not giving us the truth,” he said of Israel’s presence at an event Wednesday night.

He added that any companies that support freedom of thought and still support NRA members, Katz will run a free ad for them every day.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Boycott, conservatives, freedom, Liberal, shooting

By: Erin Coates on February 24, 2018 at 12:49pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Erin Coates

Ted Lieu

Democrat Rep. Openly Admits He’ll Lie About Gun Facts Whenever He Wants

Erin Coates

Rebecca Morris, flag

Author Freaks Because Norwegian Flag Looks Like Confederate Flag

Erin Coates

active shooter training, Parkland FL

Armed Teacher Blasts Cowardly Deputies Who Refused to Stop Shooting

Erin Coates

Parkland Survivor Leaves Media, Dems Scrambling With Official Statement On NRA

Joe Setyon

billy graham casket

The Specially Chosen Builders of Billy Graham’s Casket Show the Kind of Legacy He’s Leaving

Erin Coates

brendan_fraser

Ever Wonder What Happened to Brendan Fraser? It’s a Lot Darker Than We Thought

Joe Setyon

scot peterson, nikolas cruz

Armed Parkland School Resource Officer Stayed Safely Outside While Students Were Being Murdered

Joe Setyon

Joyce Carol Oates

Woman Posts ‘Dumbest Gun Tweet’ Ever, Leaves Cops, Security Speechless

Recently Posted