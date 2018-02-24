Many Companies Cave to Liberals, Cut Ties With NRA

Over a dozen companies have cut ties with the National Rifle Association after being pressured to end their agreements by liberal activists.

In the wake of the school shooting on Feb. 14, social media users have started to press companies listed as working with the NRA to drop their affiliation.

Delta Airlines, MetLife, United Airlines, Hertz and First National Bank are among the companies that have ended discounts programs, NRA-related credit cards or any other program that might have supported the group.

“Just as ending the agreements will risk sparking anger among conservative supporters, it could attract customers who had previously felt they could not part with their cash to a company that supported one of the most powerful but divisive organizations in the U.S.,” Newsweek wrote in an article that accompanied the current list.

#BoycottNRA has become a trending hashtag on Twitter with many retweeting companies that post that they have ended their association with the NRA.

Radio host Tony Katz spoke out against these companies on Fox News Saturday.

“This is the list of companies that don’t believe in freedom of thought or freedom of expression,” Katz said.

He then urged viewers to “study the list” and know that these companies are basically saying “how dare you think differently. We punish you for it.”

“Now their basing business practice on thought policing, and that has to be dealt with,” Katz said.

Host Leland Vittert said that Met Life who has broken its ties with the NRA, has a similar association with the Teamsters who are also a political group, but the insurance provider did not provide a statement when inquired.

Vittert added that the Left has been fairly successful at boycott campaigns by using social media, but the Right “not so much.”

“They have to go out there and make their voices heard,” Katz said of the conservatives. “They like simple things. Well, those days are over. If you think you can fight back by simply saying ‘that’s wrong and that’s really unjust,’ that’s not enough.”

Many of the conservative hosts, according to Katz, are also in the “camp of Fire Sheriff Israel.”

“He was giving politician answers and not giving us the truth,” he said of Israel’s presence at an event Wednesday night.

He added that any companies that support freedom of thought and still support NRA members, Katz will run a free ad for them every day.

