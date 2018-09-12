SECTIONS
Politics Sports
Print

Marco Rubio Praises NFL Player Notorious for Kneeling for the Anthem

By Savannah Pointer
at 6:29pm
Print

Republican Senator Marco Rubio is making headlines this week for his praise of NFL player Kenny Stills.

“No @NFL player does more community service than @KStills of the @MiamiDolphins,” Rubio tweeted Wednesday morning.

The controversy surrounding this endorsement stems from Stills’ participation in the NFL national anthem protests last season.

The Florida senator also retweeted one of Stills’ tweets which featured pictures of some of his charity work with his team, the Miami Dolphins.

“You don’t have to agree with how or why he has chosen to exercise the 1st Amendment before every game to acknowledge the hours he gives voluntarily, on his day off, to serve his fellow Americans,” Rubio said in his tweet.

TRENDING: Twitter Suspends Benghazi Hero for Mocking Obama

The Hill reported that Stills continued his anthem protest this season, as one of just a few players who protested while The Star-Spangled Banner was played over last weekend’s games.

Undoubtedly, one of the reasons that Rubio congratulated Stills was because part of the charity work that he chose to highlight on Twitter Tuesday was directed toward veterans, calling it “powerful to be with them on this day.”

This isn’t the first time that the Florida senator has found common ground with an NFL player protesting the anthem.

Do you think Rubio is right to praise Stills' charity work?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Look, I support his right to stand for what he does. I don’t agree with what he did but I support his right to do it,” Rubio told TMZ of Kaepernick’s kneeling in protest of police violence and racial discrimination.

At the time, Rubio said that he believed Kaepernick would “get a shot” at playing again “if he wants one.”

Kaepernick has certainly made it seem like he would like to play, considering that he leveled a lawsuit against the NFL team owners for not signing him after he was let go by the San Francisco 49ers.

Following his failure to obtain a spot on an NFL roster, Kaepernick recently became the face of Nike, causing a stir among conservatives who called for a boycott.

President Donald Trump, who was a competitor of Rubio’s in the 2016 presidential election, has made no secret of his opinion on the national anthem protests, making his own headlines ripping into NFL players, teams and Nike following their controversial campaign launch.

RELATED: Trump Responds to Nike’s Kaepernick Endorsement: They Have a Right To, But I Wouldn’t Do It

“Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way?” Trump tweeted after the campaign launch.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Leggett, North Carolina, Mayorn Gary Skelton and his wife, Jackie, were found murdered in their home last week.CBS 17 screen shot

3 Arrested After Mayor and His Wife Found Murdered in Home

Chris Agee

Betty Ong, left, and Madeline Sweeney were flight attendants on the first American Airlines plane to crash into the World Trade Center on 9/11.911Families.org; Wikipedia

Flight 11 Attendants Became Unsung 9/11 Heroes with Their Calls from the Plane

Randy DeSoto

Nicholas Haros Jr, right, speaks during the 9/11 memorial service in New York City.C-SPAN screen shot

Watch: Nancy Pelosi and Cory Booker Get Scolded at 9/11 Memorial by Victim’s Family

Jack Davis

Donald Trump Jr., left, and "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough.Fox News, MSNBC screen shots

Trump Jr. Erupts After MSNBC Host’s 9/11 Claims: ‘You Owe an Apology to the 3,000+ Families’

Randy DeSoto

Fox News / Twitter screen shot

Owens: Democrats Bringing Obama Back Out of Fear Over Trump’s Success with Black Community

Randy DeSoto

Kamala HarrisDrew Angerer / Getty Images

Washington Post Fact-Checker Awards Kamala Harris 4 Pinocchios for Attack on Kavanaugh

Randy DeSoto

Family of 911 OfficerC-SPAN

Man Appears To Take Shot at Kaepernick from 9/11 Memorial Stage

Chris Agee

President Donald Trump signs a proclamation declaring Tuesday as "Patriot Day 2018."White House

President Trump Signs Proclamation to Officially Create ‘Patriot Day 2018’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.