Marjorie Taylor Green Declares She's Not a 'Blind Slave to the President' as She Bucks GOP

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is wearing her maverick reputation like a badge of honor these days, no matter which party’s position she is opposing.

Greene recently broke with many in the GOP by saying a solution must be found to continue Obamacare subsidies that are set to expire at the end of the year. Continuing the subsidies under current rules, which Republicans say allow illegal immigrants to have taxpayer-subsidized health care, was one of the major Democratic demands to avert the current government shutdown.

That was not the first time Greene has taken a position at variance with the Trump administration and other Republicans, even as she proclaims her personal support for President Donald Trump. In a recent interview, she said she will continue to slash her own way through politics, according to NBC.

I was not in Congress when all this Obamacare, “Affordable Care Act” bullshit started. I got here in 2021. As a matter of fact, the ACA made health insurance UNAFFORDABLE for my family after it was passed, with skyrocketing premiums higher than our house payment. Let’s just say… pic.twitter.com/hKH7pPh6CG — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 6, 2025

“I’m not some sort of blind slave to the president, and I don’t think anyone should be,” Greene said.

“I serve in Congress. We’re a separate branch of the government, and I’m not elected by the president. I’m not elected by anyone that works in the White House. I’m elected by my district. That’s who I work for, and I got elected without the president’s endorsement, and, you know, I think that has served me really well,” continued Greene, who won her first GOP House primary in 2020 without Trump’s backing, although he has supported her since.

“So I get to be independent as a Republican, and I think what helps [Trump] the most is when he has people that are willing to be honest with him and not just tell him what they think he wants to hear,” she said.

Greene said her maverick ways are not payback for being urged not to run for the Senate, which she now says is “literally the reason why the government is shut down right now. I think all good things go to die in the Senate, and I certainly don’t want to go there. But I think those are just attacks to try to marginalize me or try to sweep me off, so to speak. And I really don’t care.”

“MTG is suddenly turning on Republicans and Trump!” Wrong. Listen to why I ran in the first place. In April 2023, in a 60 Minutes interview, MTG said that the very reason she ran for Congress was seeing the “House and the Senate completely fail to deliver the agenda that we had… pic.twitter.com/1LWzJIvhAf — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 8, 2025

NBC cited sources it did not name as saying she felt ignored by the White House and GOP leadership and was miffed at not getting an administration job.

Greene said her stance on any issue is developed through her experiences and without regard for partisan position papers.

“I didn’t run for Congress as an establishment Republican, and when I ran for Congress, I’d never even been to a GOP meeting. So I didn’t come up through the ranks,” Greene said. “And I think a lot of people don’t understand that. I’m very much an average American. I don’t see things through the party polls and the talking points; I look at the real problems and analyze them that way. … So I think that helps me have a different viewpoint.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson pushed back at Greene’s Obamacare position, saying she “does not serve on the committees of jurisdiction that deal with that, those specialized issues, and she’s probably not read in on some of that.”

Greene said the reality is the Republican Party does not have the answer.

“What I am upset over is my party has no solution,” she said. “It’s not something that we talk about frequently, but it is a reality for Americans, and it’s something that I don’t think we can ignore. I want, I really want to fix it.”

Greene revealed Tuesday that her efforts to force a House vote that would require all files linked to Jeffrey Epstein have resulted in unprecedented pressure.

I am not suicidal and one of the happiest healthiest people you will meet. I have full faith in God and Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior. As a sinner, I am only saved through His grace and mercy. With that said, if something happens to me, I ask you all to find out which… https://t.co/1HCbvUkTlX — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 27, 2025

“My signature is on that discharge petition, and there has not been another issue where I have ever received more pressure than that one, and I’m pretty much shocked by it. I can’t imagine — I’ve never understood how this is an issue,” Greene said, according to The Hill.

“I think when it comes to women being raped, especially when they were 14 years old, that’s pretty black and white,” she said.

