Mark Meadows Just Went Off on Twitter: ‘Was the Obama DOJ Weaponized to Spy on the Trump Campaign?’

Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina tweeted a walkthrough of a potential political scandal involving the FBI and the Obama Department of Justice spying on the Trump 2016 presidential campaign.
Meadows also mentioned the Strzok-Page texts, but he directed focus specifically to the Fusion GPS dossier, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, and how it could be to obtain a “surveillance warrant.”
Meadows said GOP Rep. Jim Jordan had requested information from the FBI about whether or not authorities used the Russian dossier to obtain a spying warrant, but the bureau refused to show the congressmen the FISA application.
Meadows said Americans deserve to know if their government is spying on them in secret and recently called for the appointment of a second special counsel to “investigate the investigators.”
