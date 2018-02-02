The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Politics Videos
Print

Mark Meadows Just Went Off on Twitter: ‘Was the Obama DOJ Weaponized to Spy on the Trump Campaign?’

By Nick Givas
February 2, 2018 at 8:39am

Print

Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina tweeted a walkthrough of a potential political scandal involving the FBI and the Obama Department of Justice spying on the Trump 2016 presidential campaign.

TRENDING: Mark Meadows Just Went Off on Twitter: ‘Was the Obama DOJ Weaponized to Spy on the Trump Campaign?’

Do you think the FBI abused its power to spy on the Trump campaign?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

RELATED: As GOP Keeps Promises, 2018 Not Looking Good for Democrats

Meadows also mentioned the Strzok-Page texts, but he directed focus specifically to the Fusion GPS dossier, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, and how it could be to obtain a “surveillance warrant.”

Meadows said GOP Rep. Jim Jordan had requested information from the FBI about whether or not authorities used the Russian dossier to obtain a spying warrant, but the bureau refused to show the congressmen the FISA application.

Meadows said Americans deserve to know if their government is spying on them in secret and recently called for the appointment of a second special counsel to “investigate the investigators.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Congress, Democrats, Department of Justice DOJ, Donald Trump, FBI, Obama administration, Scandal

By: Nick Givas on February 2, 2018 at 8:39am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Jonathan Pincus

Black Writer: Black Caucus’ Behavior During SOTU Shows They Are ‘Slaves’ to Democratic Party

Joe Setyon

Barack_Obama,_Donald_Trump

Here’s How Many Times Trump Said ‘I’ in His First SOTU Address… Compare That with Obama’s

Erin Coates

Donald Trump, Frank Luntz

Pollster Frank Luntz After Watching SOTU: ‘Tonight, I Owe Donald Trump an Apology’

Joe Setyon

Donald_Trump_

While Walking Out After SOTU, Hot Mic Captures Trump Revealing Plans for Blockbuster FISA Memo

Randy DeSoto

Luis Gutiérrez Goes Off on ‘Racist’ Trump After Walking out of President’s First SOTU Address

George Upper

memo header

Here’s the Full Text of the FISA Memo Written by Rep. Devin Nunes

Joe Setyon

Trump, ICU girl

Family Releases Update on Condition of Little Girl in ICU Trump Asked America to Pray For

Joe Setyon

donald trump, cop and baby

Policeman Who Adopts a Baby From Addict Compares Life to ‘Twilight Zone’ After Invitation Arrives

Recently Posted