Mark Wahlberg Says He Left CA for Nevada 'to Give My Kids a Better Life': Is He Hoping It Turns Red?

California has become so bad that even Hollywood heavyweights are leaving for greener pastures.

Actor Mark Wahlberg has moved to Nevada from California, viewing the state as a better fit for his family and for his career.

Wahlberg explained why he’s making the change in a Tuesday interview with CBS Entertainment.

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

Wahlberg has focused on spending time with his family since the relocation.

“Every free moment that I have, I’m at home,” Walhberg said of his living situation.

Walhberg intends to develop a “Hollywood 2.0” in the Las Vegas metropolitan area, with plans for his own personal state-of-the-art film studio, according to the actor.

Nevada isn’t exactly a red state — both chambers of its legislature are controlled by Democrats, who also hold the governor’s mansion and both U.S Senate seats.

Wahlberg expressed some hope for the state’s future, specifically the prospect of a tax credit for his planned film studio. He’s eyeing the state’s November gubernatorial election, in which incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak will face Republican Joe Lombardo.

Lombardo narrowly leads in a FiveThirtyEight polling aggregate.

“I moved to Nevada where after this gubernatorial election, hopefully, it will go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get tax credit for the state — build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0,” Wahlberg told CBS.

The “Perfect Storm” and “Transformers” actor secured a $14.5-million luxury home in the area in August, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Wahlberg expressly avoided bashing California in what amounted to his exit interview.

However, it’s likely that his reasons for leaving aren’t much different from the other former residents making a mass exodus from the state.

A whopping 7.5 million ex-Californians have departed the Golden State for greener pastures in other states since 2010, according to Cal Matters.

Crime, lack of affordable housing, dismal energy infrastructure, and high taxes play a critical role in the exodus from the state.

Ex-Californians are more likely to be middle class, a development likely to cause serious changes to the state’s economic model.

A state once viewed as a middle-class coastal paradise increasingly resembles a Third-World country.

California was “home” to 28 percent of America’s homeless population as recently as 2020, according to data obtained by Forbes.

That’s more than double the state’s share of the national population, and California’s homeless share has likely increased in the past two years due to skyrocketing inflation and the weak state of the American economy.

