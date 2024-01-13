Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Dropped from Another Major Movie Following Conviction
Actor Jonathan Majors has been dropped from a movie project about former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman.
Majors, who was convicted last month of assault on a former girlfriend and faces his sentencing on Feb. 6, was cut from “48 Hours in Vegas,” according to Entertainment Weekly.
Majors was convicted of one count of assault and one count of harassment, and could face up to a year in prison.
The film is about a trip Rodman made to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA finals.
Upon his conviction, Marvel Studios lopped Majors, who starred in “Quantumania,” from any upcoming projects.
Disney pulled the film “Magazine Dreams” in which Majors starred from its slate of upcoming releases.
Marvel fires Jonathan Majors after domestic assault conviction https://t.co/q7X7g4f3TT
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 19, 2023
A report from CNN indicated that Lionsgate studio has kicked the Rodman film back to its producers, allowing them to find another studio to make the movie.
Regardless of where the film ends up, CNN said it was told by sources that Majors will not be in it.
“I cannot imagine a world where this moves forward with Jonathan,” CNN reported one source it did not name as saying.
CNN also reported that although Majors was named as an actor who would star in a Spike Lee film called “Da Understudy,” his involvement on the film project ended after he was arrested last year on assault charges.
In spite of his conviction after a trial in which he did not testify, Majors has insisted he was not guilty.
“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible?’ Based off the evidence — based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence — how is that possible?” Majors said, according to Good Morning America.
Majors said he did not know how former girlfriend Grace Jabbari was injured.
“I wish … I knew,” he said. “That would give clarity, that would give me some type of peace about it.”
He said he was certain he caused no injuries.
“I’m an athlete. I’m a sportsman. I know my body. I know how it moves. I know my strength, or lack thereof, you know? None of that was employed on her,” he said.
