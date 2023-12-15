Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Seen Crying in Courtroom During Domestic Violence Trial

Marvel Studios star Jonathan Majors appeared to be crying as final arguments were heard in a New York courtroom Thursday during his domestic assault trial.

Majors was accused of assaulting his now-ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in March, according to Rolling Stone.

The actor was arrested and charged on March 25 with misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment, TMZ reported at the time.

Rolling Stone states Jabbari alleged the actor hit her on the side of the head, squeezed her finger until it broke, and twisted her arm during an altercation.

The attorney for Majors, Priya Chaudhry, paints a different story for the night the alleged assault took place, as Chaudhry claims Jabbari is after “revenge” after the actor “broke her heart.”

The surveillance video of the night in question was released to the media on Wednesday, as reported by TMZ.

The video showed both Majors and Jabbari outside of an SUV, with the “Creed III” actor appearing to use force, as described by prosecutors, to place Jabbari back inside of the car.

The two ended up exiting the vehicle, when a scuffle occurred, causing Majors to start running down the street while Jabbari chased after him.

Majors ended up fleeing and left Jabbari, who ended up going to a club with strangers later that night, the Associated Press reported.

Chaudhry argued Jabbari’s is lying about what transpired the night the alleged assault occurred, Rolling Stone noted.

“It’s just fake. Nothing she says makes sense,” Chaudhry said in court. “Nothing she says is medically possible. Everything she said is belied by the video.”

The jury has been deliberating since Thursday.

If convicted Majors faces up to a year in jail.

Majors has maintained his innocence since the beginning.

The verdict has the potential to impact the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Majors plays supervillain Kang the Conqueror — a key villain set to be entwined with the upcoming slate of MCU projects.

He has already appeared as Kang in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and is set to be the titular character in the planned 2026 Avengers film “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” according to Variety.

