Mary Beth Brown: History Shows Kamala Harris Is 100% Wrong on Racism & Republicans

At Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearing during her lecture about voting discrimination in the South, Kamala Harris neglected one especially glaring fact that Democrats would rather everyone forget.

The best lies have an element of truth.

Unlike Harris, and her foreign-exchange-student parents from Jamaica and India who never grew up in America’s South — former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice’s African-American family lived in Alabama during the 1950s and experienced true bigotry and racism in their own lives.

So, what ugly truth did Harris leave out?

The fact that it was the Democrats who were the bigots and racists who instigated the dehumanizing voting discrimination towards black Americans that Harris described and condemned.

TRENDING: Voter Humiliates Biden: What Do You Have To Say Besides 'You Ain't Black'?

From firsthand experience, Condi sets the record straight, “The first Republican that I knew was my father, John Rice,” Condi said when speaking at the Republican Convention in 2000. “My father joined our party because the Democrats in Jim Crow Alabama of 1952 would not register him to vote. The Republicans did,” she announced. “I want you to know that my father has never forgotten that day, and neither have I.”

Condi says that on that day in 1952, college-educated Reverend John Rice stood before the Democratic Party polling official and told him that he wanted to register to vote. The official pointed toward a jar full of beans, informing John Rice that if he could guess the correct number of beans in the jar, he could vote.

That did it for John Rice. He was not about to stand for that kind of degrading treatment. Earlier he had heard from some of the Republican members at his church that the Republican party did not reject black people by using such insulting practices. After finding a Republican woman at the courthouse, John registered to vote.

Harris conveniently neglected to bring up the fact that it was the Democrats who committed the voting discrimination that she condemned. In contrast, Republicans have always promoted and stood for freedom, civil rights and the dignity and value of human life.

Do you think the Democratic Party has a history of racism? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (21 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Author Michael Scheuer sums up the two political parties this way: “The Republican Party is the party of civil rights and the four F’s: faith, family, freedom and fairness. The Democratic Party is the party of the four S’s: slavery, secession, segregation and socialism.’’

Chairman of the National Black Republican Association Frances Rice says, “It should come as no surprise that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a Republican. In that era, almost all black Americans were Republicans. Why? From its founding in 1854 as the anti-slavery party until today, the Republican Party has championed freedom and civil rights for blacks…

“It was the Democrats who fought to keep blacks in slavery and passed the discriminatory Black Codes and Jim Crow laws. The Democrats started the Ku Klux Klan to lynch and terrorize blacks. The Democrats fought to prevent the passage of every civil rights law beginning with the civil rights laws of the 1860s and continuing with the civil rights laws of the 1950s and 1960s.”

Rice says that it in the 1960s during the civil rights era that “Dr. King was fighting the Democrats who stood in the school house doors, turned skin-burning fire hoses on blacks and let loose vicious dogs.”

In May 1963, thousands of black children participated in a peaceful march in Birmingham. Under orders from Democratic white supremacist Bull Connor, firemen sprayed the children with powerful fire hoses, sending innocent children hurtling down the street and injuring some of them.

RELATED: Tim Graham: Here Are the 4 Worst Examples of Moderator Bias Seen During the VP Debate

Condi Rice witnessed all the violence as she stood safely at a distance with her father. She also remembers from her childhood that “Bombs went off in the neighborhood all the time, and some of those heroes, people my parents knew really well … their houses were being attacked all the time. And there were Night Riders in the community.”

The KKK and other racist groups were started by Democrats. Night Riders were marauding groups of armed white men who drove through black neighborhoods at night bent on frightening and injuring the residents by shooting, bombing and setting fires. Condi said later, “Those terrible events burned into my consciousness.”

What happened next helps to explain another of Condi’s stances. “I have a sort of pure Second Amendment view of the right to bear arms,” Condi said in 2001. She speaks from personal experience.

To protect his family from the Night Riders, Condi’s father joined other men patrolling and guarding their neighborhood armed with shotguns. This vivid memory of her father is the basis for Condi’s strong beliefs about gun rights. She realizes how important it is for individuals to be able to defend themselves and their families.

If those guns had been registered, Condi reasons, Bull Connor could have confiscated them under some legal pretense, thus leaving the black community defenseless.

Night Riders’ actions sound a little like present-day antifa and leftist rioting that Democrats seem to support, and explains why Americans, like Condi’s dad, are buying guns in record numbers to defend themselves.

Like other Democratic leaders, Harris likes to attack problems in America’s past, but then leaves out important positive steps that were taken to try and help rectify them — by Republicans.

Republicans have a long history of helping black Americans, from Republican Abraham Lincoln fighting to free black people from slavery in America, amending the Constitution to grant black Americans freedom (13th Amendment), citizenship (14th) and the right to vote (15th) and their civil rights laws, including President Dwight Eisenhower pushing to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

While Democrats just talk about helping black Americans, President Trump has worked to help them by starting opportunity zones, jobs, prison reform and now the Platinum Plan.

Harris’ distorted history lesson alone reminds us of many decades of the Democratic Party’s policies and actions that hurt black Americans.

Despite growing up facing Democratic racism and bigotry in the South, Condi is an optimist, rather than a pessimist, like Harris, who just seeks to divide people to further her socialist plan for America.

When giving sage advice to college graduates, Condi said, “But for all our past failings, for all of our current problems, more people now enjoy lives of hope and opportunity than ever before in all of human history. This progress has been the concerted effort not of cynics but of visionaries and optimists … who never accepted that they were powerless to change that world for better.”

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.