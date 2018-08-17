SECTIONS
Education
Print

College Cuts Math & Physics Majors Because They’re Unpopular

By Rob Shimshock
at 8:06am
Print

A Maryland college scrapped math and physics majors on Wednesday to cut costs, but denied that it did so out of financial need.

Goucher College described its move to phase out math, physics, music, Russian studies, and religion as part of an “academic revitalization,” reported The Washington Post. The private school has a little fewer than 1,500 students.

“A small college can’t just keep adding majors,” Goucher President Jose Bowen told The Baltimore Sun. “Sometimes we need to move resources from one to another and subtract too.”

The president reassured alumni that the school does not face financial ruin, citing an A-minus bond rating it received from Standard & Poor’s in a Wednesday email.

“Student interests change, partly in response to how the world changes,” Bowen said. “One-hundred years ago, Goucher (like most colleges) offered (or even required) Latin, Greek and theology courses, and there were no computer science or environmental studies courses.”

TRENDING: Boothe: Brennan Crying About Abuse of Power, Had To Apologize for Spying on Congress

Bowen said that a faculty team had approved the cuts and that the plan would allow Goucher to transfer resources away from disciplines that had decreasing enrollments and towards those that were sparking more interest.

But alumni who obtained degrees in the majors to be eliminated, as well as other community members, were not appeased.

“How could mathematics be on the cutting block?” former Goucher math professor Robert Lewand said to WaPo. “I don’t think Goucher can any longer be called a liberal arts college in the traditional sense of that term.”

“My math degree enabled me to weather the entire Great Recession really, really well,” Goucher graduate Ben Lawrence said, noting that it his major enabled him to find a job as a Baltimore math teacher.

“I’m extremely disappointed,” fellow math graduate Shana Lieberman told WaPo, noting that while her class did not have many math majors, “we were the little engine that could.”

Goucher College did not respond immediately to a request for additional comment.

The Maryland school is not the only one to cut STEM fields to save money. Seven Texas universities scrapped their physics programs from 2010 to 2018. Bachelor degrees in that field, as well as marketing, economics, and finance, fell by the wayside at the University of the District of Columbia in 2013.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris White

US President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of Robert Wilkie as Secretary of Veterans Affairs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, July 30, 2018.SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Democrats Reportedly Duped, Have Been Supporting Secretly Pro-Trump ‘Insider’

The Western Journal

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)

Republican Insurgent Gives Longtime Senate Incumbent an Unexpected Fight

Jason Hopkins

Citizens call the police to stop a camp of environmentalists.Screenshot/Alex Migdal/Twitter

Citizens Upset Over Anti-Pipeline Protesters, So They Send In The Boys in Blue

Randy DeSoto

Ronald Reagan and Donald TrumpMIKE SARGENT / AFP / Getty Images; Scott Olson / Getty Images

Top Reagan Economic Adviser Makes Bold Prediction About How Long Trump Boom Could Last

Luke Rosiak

Imran AwanTwitter

Attorney: Former IT Aide Imran Awan Deserves No Jail Time Because Trump, Republicans Were Mean

Allison Kofol

Actors Steve Martin (L) and Martin Short speak onstage during American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Steve Martin Stays Away from Trump Jokes for a Reason: ‘We’re Not Here To Preach’

Randy DeSoto

Elway and KaepernickMatthew Stockman/Getty Images

Elway Reveals He Offered Kaepernick Contract, ‘He Had His Chance’

Nick Givas

Former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Army General: Brennan Wants To Overthrow Trump’s Government

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.