Health authorities in Los Angeles County have asked residents to wear masks even if they’re vaccinated due to the prevalence of the so-called delta variant of the coronavirus.

The country’s most populous county just can’t quit COVID after nearly 17 months of the pandemic and more than a year of closures.

KTLA-TV reported that while the new mask guidance is not being forced on people, it is strongly recommended. But the local news station couldn’t help pointing out that the recommendation is not backed by the “experts.”

“The L.A. County recommendation — which is not a mandate — in the nation’s most populous county does not match what the state government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say, which is that vaccinated people in certain public indoor settings do not need to be masked,” the outlet noted.

KTLA did report that the Word Health Organization — which has hardly proved itself the most trustworthy source of information — is “urging vaccinated people to wear masks as cases of the delta variant spike worldwide.”

Apparently, authorities in LA County aren’t content with the guidance coming from the CDC and would like to continue scaring their residents into covering their faces for the foreseeable future.

“With [increased] circulation of the highly transmissible Delta variant, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) strongly recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors in public places as a precautionary measure,” the LA County Health Department said in a news release.

“Public Health strongly recommends people wear masks indoors in settings such as grocery or retail stores; theaters and family entertainment centers, and workplaces when you don’t know everyone’s vaccination status,” the department added.

As Delta Variant Circulates, Public Health Recommends Masking Indoors as a Precaution – 3 New Deaths and 259 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.

View https://t.co/Fnrbckbfhf pic.twitter.com/16a6fBHByC — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) June 29, 2021

That’s right, no amount of business closures, mental illness and outright tyranny is enough.

How does GOP Sen. Rand Paul feel about the new strain of the virus? He is a doctor, so let’s check in with him:

Don’t let the fearmongers win. New public England study of delta variant shows 44 deaths out of 53,822 (.08%) in unvaccinated group. Hmmm. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 29, 2021

LA County is going to find any excuse to drag this pandemic out until everyone is depressed, jobless and vitamin D-deficient.

The kicker is that the county health officials freely admit that “fully vaccinated people appear to be well protected from infections with Delta variants.”

At least they aren’t once again forcing people to wear masks and bringing normal life to a grinding halt.

Baby steps.

The new advisory is more proof that blue-state America doesn’t want to let this thing go.

California, which has spent a year and a half decimating the health, savings and livelihoods of its residents, is still preaching the lockdown gospel to anyone willing to listen.

As we’ve come to realize, COVID has become a religion of sorts for some secular leftists and those who continue to vote for them. And there’s no better haven for these people than sun-bleached and half-baked Southern California.

Meanwhile, in sane places such as Florida and Texas, businesses are open, opportunities are plentiful and the beaches are as pristine as ever.

If you’re a conservative Californian, or just someone who places faith in God over government bureaucrats, this might be the time to re-evaluate your living situation.

In red-state America, life has moved on.

