SECTIONS
US News
Print

Massachusetts Police Officer Killed After Being Attacked With Rock, Shot With Own Gun

By Jack Davis
July 15, 2018 at 1:54pm
Print

A Massachusetts police officer was killed early Sunday when he was attacked with a rock and later shot to death with his own gun.

The suspect fired the gun during an ensuing chase through a Weymouth, Massachusetts, neighborhood, killing a woman in her home, police said.

Officer Michael Chesna, 42, a veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was killed after confronting a man identified as Emanuel Lopes, who was later taken into custody, Fox News reported.

Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor said Chesna responded to a report of a car accident at 7:30 a.m. Neighbors reported that a car had been driving erratically and crashed into another, MassLive.com reported.

Chesna witnessed Lopes vandalizing a nearby house, Connor said..

TRENDING: Trump Changes Tune on UK Trade, Calls Explosive Interview ‘Fake News’

Chesna “exited his vehicle, he drew his firearm and commanded this man to stop,” Connor said, according to The Boston Globe.

Do you pray for our police officers?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Lopes then attacked Officer Chesna it is believed with a large stone, striking him in the head,” Connor said. “Officer Chesna fell to the ground. Lopes them retrieved Officer Chesna’s firearm (and) discharged it several times in his head and chest.”

“During the foot chase through the yards of Burton Terrace, it is believed Mr. Lopes discharged Officer Chesna’s firearm an additional three times, striking a local resident in her home,” Connor said. He did not release the name of the woman who was killed.

Lopes was later wounded in the leg by additional officers who arrived on the scene. Lopes was arrested and hospitalized, police said. Lopes will face two counts of murder, police said.

“I hired Mike Chesna six years ago tomorrow,” said Weymouth Police Chief Richard Grimes.

“Officer Chesna has been an Army veteran, and in fact, I was speaking with his mom this morning, and she told me that he joined the military to help open the doors for him to get on this job. He was successful with that… He was just a great family man, he was a great officer,” Grimes said, according to CBS.

“He was one of those people who truly sought this job and was fortunate enough to get it,” Grimes said.

RELATED: Business Responds To Town’s Order to Remove American Flags by Doing the Opposite

Neighbor April Visco, 43, said she heard 10 to 20 shots fired.

“Everyone says ‘it doesn’t happen in my neighborhood,’” she said. “It does happen everywhere.”

On Sunday afternoon, a police procession accompanied Chesna’s body as he was transported from Weymouth to the Medical Examiner’s office in Boston, and officers lined the street, WCVB reported.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Jack Davis
Writer
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer. Writing as "Rusty" Davis, he is a Spur Award-nominated writer whose first two novels, “Wyoming Showdown” and “Black Wind Pass” were published by Five Star Publishing. His next novel, "Rakeheart," will be published in 2018. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.

Tags: Massachusetts, Murder, police

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Entertainer Kid Rock performs on stageMike Carlson/ Getty

Kid Rock Begins Campaigning in Michigan Senate Race, Immediately Starts Attacking Dem Opponent

Jack Davis

Queen Elizabeth and President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle in England, July 13(Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Report: Princes Charles and William Refused To Meet with Trump

Jack Davis

Sen. John McCain leans over a podium during a press conference.Win McNamee/Getty Images

McCain Attacks Trump Ahead of Putin Meeting

The Western Journal

In this Oct. 23, 1946 file photo, singer Frank Sinatra and his wife Nancy smile broadly as they leave a Hollywood night club following a surprise meeting. Nancy Sinatra Sr., the childhood sweetheart of Frank Sinatra who became the first of his four wives and the mother of his three children, has died. She was 101. Her daughter, Nancy Sinatra Jr., tweeted that her mother died Friday, July 13, 2018.AP Photo/File

Nancy Sinatra Sr. Dies at 101

Jack Davis

Dianne Feinstein and Mark ZuckerbergMark Wilson/Getty Images; Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Report: Feinstein Failed To Disclose Husband’s $100k Facebook Stock Before Zuckerberg Hearing

Randy DeSoto

Donald Trump points at reporter during UK news conference

Trump Shuts Down Acosta During News Conference with UK’s PM: ‘CNN Is Fake News’

Chris Agee

Air Force One/Donald TrumpLeon Neal/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

President Trump Requests Air Force One Makeover with ‘More American’ Design

The Western Journal

Luca Bruno, Pool/ the AP

Melania Trump Greets Vets, Plays Lawn Bowls with Children in Visit to UK

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.