More than a quarter of a million Ford vehicles are being recalled over concerns about the batteries.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recall covers some Bronco Sport models from 2021, 2022 and 2023, according to Reuters.

Certain 2022 and 2023 Maverick model vehicles are also being recalled.

Ford recalls over 270,000 US vehicles due to battery concern https://t.co/CHIFt0Pboo pic.twitter.com/3J1oQ9vFHV — New York Post (@nypost) January 23, 2025

The issue responsible for the recall is that the 12-volt battery may experience degradation, leading to sudden failure.

Battery failure leads to loss of electrical accessories and could cause a loss of power, potentially increasing the risk of an accident.

Consumers who own affected vehicles will be contacted. Dealers will inspect the batteries and replace them at no charge if necessary, the recall said.

According to WJBK, as of November, Ford was not aware of any accident caused by the issue.

The recall comes two months after Ford paid a civil penalty of $165 million for not complying with federal rules on recalls, according to a news release on the NHTSA’s website.

Ford “failed to recall vehicles with defective rearview cameras in a timely manner and failed to provide accurate and complete recall information as required by the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act,” the NHTSA said on its website.

“Timely and accurate recalls are critical to keeping everyone safe on our roads,” NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman said.

“NHTSA is committed to ensuring manufacturers comply with the laws designed to keep our roads safe,” she said.

“When manufacturers fail to prioritize the safety of the American public and meet their obligations under federal law, NHTSA will hold them accountable,” she said.

The penalty was the second-largest ever assessed by the NHTSA.

The consent order required that Ford’s compliance be monitored for three years.

The NHTSA has a website for vehicle owners who want to check the status of their vehicle and learn if any recalls have been issued for it.

The website can be found here.

