Share
News
A 2025 Ford Maverick truck is shown at a Ford "Detroit Proud" event at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, on Jan. 9.
A 2025 Ford Maverick truck is shown at a Ford "Detroit Proud" event at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, on Jan. 9. (Bill Pugliano / Getty Images)

Massive Ford Recall: Hundreds of Thousands of Cars At Risk

 By Jack Davis  January 23, 2025 at 9:03am
Share

More than a quarter of a million Ford vehicles are being recalled over concerns about the batteries.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recall covers some Bronco Sport models from 2021, 2022 and 2023, according to Reuters.

Certain 2022 and 2023 Maverick model vehicles are also being recalled.

The issue responsible for the recall is that the 12-volt battery may experience degradation, leading to sudden failure.

Battery failure leads to loss of electrical accessories and could cause a loss of power, potentially increasing the risk of an accident.

Consumers who own affected vehicles will be contacted. Dealers will inspect the batteries and replace them at no charge if necessary, the recall said.

Do you own any Ford vehicles?

According to WJBK, as of November, Ford was not aware of any accident caused by the issue.

The recall comes two months after Ford paid a civil penalty of $165 million for not complying with federal rules on recalls, according to a news release on the NHTSA’s website.

Ford “failed to recall vehicles with defective rearview cameras in a timely manner and failed to provide accurate and complete recall information as required by the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act,” the NHTSA said on its website.

“Timely and accurate recalls are critical to keeping everyone safe on our roads,” NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman said.

“NHTSA is committed to ensuring manufacturers comply with the laws designed to keep our roads safe,” she said.

“When manufacturers fail to prioritize the safety of the American public and meet their obligations under federal law, NHTSA will hold them accountable,” she said.

Related:
Ford Receives Second-Highest NHTSA Fine Ever Over Safety Issue

The penalty was the second-largest ever assessed by the NHTSA.

The consent order required that Ford’s compliance be monitored for three years.

The NHTSA has a website for vehicle owners who want to check the status of their vehicle and learn if any recalls have been issued for it.

The website can be found here.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Massive Ford Recall: Hundreds of Thousands of Cars At Risk
Weather Reporter Pays the Price One Day After Calling Elon Musk a Nazi
Breaking: House OKs Laken Riley Act - Next Stop, Trump's Desk
Trump Publicly Reveals the Letter Biden Left for Him
Afghan Man Arrested After Horrific Attack on German Daycare Group
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation