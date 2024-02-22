Massive Outages Hit Multiple National Cell Carriers - Some Can't Even Call 911

U.S. mobile phone users who use a variety of carriers have reported widespread outages since early Thursday morning nationwide.

Some have said the outage is so severe they are unable to even dial 911.

Beginning before 3:30 a.m. ET, the outages were first reported widely across social media. They appeared to mostly affect AT&T subscribers.

BREAKING…. AT&T Phone Network is DOWN. Cannot make or receive phone calls, texting still works. Seems to be nationwide. Viewer from Alaska said he has no cell service also.

Happened Exactly At 4am. @FOX29philly @ATT pic.twitter.com/PgNnFs0HsT — Bob Kelly (@BobKellyFOX29) February 22, 2024

People with iPhones reported no service while their phones were in SOS mode — meaning they could place only emergency calls.

This @ATT outage is frightening. People can’t call 911 right now. — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) February 22, 2024

Many of those who reported being connected to WiFi said they were still able to send text messages using the Apple iMessage feature.

According to Down Detector, the wireless carriers that have seen customers report service outages include the following:

• AT&T

• Cricket

• Verizon

• T-Mobil

• Consumer Cellular

• Boost Mobile

• U.S. Cellular

• Straight Talk

• FirstNet

• TracFone

• Mint Mobile

I also have reports that people can’t call 911 at the moment. https://t.co/Vw6sZtmc8g — DASH (@DocumentingATX) February 22, 2024

Reported outages for AT&T began early and had spiked to nearly 80,000 on Down Detector by 8 a.m. ET.

Verizon and other carriers saw consumers report fewer service blackouts, but reports were filed at around similar times to those of AT&T.

According to The New York Times, AT&T addressed the issue with a statement Thursday without giving an estimate of when service would be restored.

“We are working urgently to restore service to them,” the company said of customers experiencing problems. “We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.”

Meanwhile, Verizon and T-Mobile claimed their networks were operating normally, the Times reported.

The outages have been reported from Alaska to California to the Eastern Seaboard and just about everywhere in between.

It was not known exactly what was happening to much of the country’s mobile networks.

The tag “#CyberAttack” did trend on X on Thursday morning, along with the tags “#Outage,” “#Nationwide” and “#FIX IT.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.