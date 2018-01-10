The Western Journal

Matt Drudge Just Revealed How Much the Trump Wall Will Really Cost US Taxpayers

By Jonathan Pincus
January 10, 2018 at 11:27am

Political commentator Matt Drudge took to Twitter on Tuesday to silence critics of the Trump administration’s recent funding proposal for the border wall.

On Friday, the Trump administration asked Congress to set aside $18 billion over the next ten years for installation and repairs of the border wall between the United States and Mexico.

Drudge posted a tweet Tuesday that shows that the proposal will only take up a fraction of federal spending.

“BORDER WALL WOULD USE 0.034% OF FEDERAL SPENDING…” Drudge wrote.

TRENDING: Man Flying a Drone Takes Closer Look at Video Footage, Realizes Oblivious Boy Isn’t Alone in Shallow Water

As noted by CNS News, the $18 billion price tag attached to the wall is 0.034 percent of the over $53 trillion in total spending.

The Trump administration also asked for $5.7 billion for upgraded border technology, $1 billion for road maintenance and another $8.5 billion for increased border personnel, according to the Associated Press.

In total, $33 billion is being proposed for the complete overhaul of the border, a price tag that President Donald Trump assures will be paid for by the Mexican government.

“I believe Mexico will pay for the wall,” Trump said during a Saturday media conference at Camp David. “I have a very good relationship with Mexico … Mexico will pay, in some form, Mexico will pay for the wall.”

However, as is custom, the Trump administration’s budget proposal has been widely criticized by the left.

Senate Democrat Whip Dick Durbin panned the proposal, suggesting the amount could lead to a government shutdown.

“President Trump has said he may need a good government shutdown to get his wall. With this demand, he seems to be heading in that direction,” Durbin stated.

RELATED: MSNBC Host Loses His Mind After Reading One Ivanka Trump Tweet

CNS News stated that a “government shutdown” would occur if Senate Democrats blocked the bill needed to fund the wall.

And according to The Washington Post, Democrats are reportedly planning on using their leverage in negotiations to force the GOP to agree to a bi-partisan deal intended to uphold the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, further complicating the process.

The president is expected to visit border wall prototypes in San Diego, California, after his “State of the Union” address in late January.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Tags: Border Security, Donald Trump, Drudge Report

By: Jonathan Pincus on January 10, 2018 at 11:27am

