Homer’s Odyssey recounts how, after a fruitless 10-year siege of the city of Troy, Greek soldiers concocted a plan to hide a cadre of soldiers inside a giant wooden horse, which was left outside the city’s highly fortified battlements.

The Greek army then feigned retreat. The Trojans, believing they had won the war, brought the horse inside the city as a victory trophy.

That night, the Greek soldiers snuck out from the horse and opened the city’s gates, allowing their forces to enter and vanquish Troy.

There is a contemporary personification of the Trojan Horse — Vice President Kamala Harris.

In an interview this week on Steve Bannon’s “War Room Pandemic,” Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida was asked about a recent Rasmussen poll that found that 50 percent of Americans are not confident that “Joe Biden is physically and mentally up to the job of being president of the United States.”

Gaetz remarked, “I think it is reasonable to ask if the transition to Harris has already begun.”

“With Biden pushing her to meet with more world leaders, with Democrats on the Armed Services Committee sending a letter to Biden wanting to diminish his ability to have full control over the nuclear arsenal, you know, we are seeing a Joe Biden who I think is diminished,” the congressman said.

“When you look at the procedures underway, it would not be unreasonable to think that we won’t see Joe Biden as a candidate in 2024,” he said. “We’ll see Kamala Harris running for election as the incumbent.”

Gaetz is spot on.

Many have speculated that Biden’s handlers kept him in his basement throughout the campaign to limit the public’s exposure to his cognitive decline.

How come Joe Biden is hiding in his basement and Jill Biden isn’t? It’s not Covid they are afraid of, they’re afraid of people seeing Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. — Feisty☀️Floridian (@Feisty_FL) August 10, 2020

If Joe Biden really believes that it’s not safe to leave his basement, Then why is his wife taking interviews? 🤔 Could it be that staying in the basement has nothing to do with his physical health, rather his campaign not wanting people to see his obvious cognitive decline? — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) August 11, 2020

And now that Biden is commander in chief, he has remained mostly out of sight, earning him the moniker “Hidin’ Biden.”

Biden, who has been in office for more than six weeks, has still not held a solo news conference — the longest any president has gone without doing so in over a century — a point of frustration even for his establishment media allies such as The Washington Post, Vanity Fair and CNN.

.@Kevinliptakcnn notes that an analysis of the past 100 years shows President Biden’s 15 most recent predecessors all held a formal solo press conference within 33 days of taking office. Biden has not and it’s day 42. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 3, 2021

Many believe Biden is intentionally being shielded from querulous reporters in order to conceal his mental deterioration.

Indeed, those occasions where he has ventured out in public have only reinforced the impression that Biden’s cognitive capacity is fading.

During his recent visit to W.S. Jenks & Son, a D.C. hardware store, the traveling press corps began asking him questions. Biden seemed utterly lost and remained frozen until his handlers quickly ushered the reporters away.

This came on the heels of a White House event where Biden could not recall the name of the Pentagon or his defense secretary, who he publicly referred to as “the guy who runs that outfit over there.”

Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

While Biden’s defenders argue that these are mere “gaffes,” others aren’t so sure.

Last month, nearly three dozen House Democrats sent a letter to Biden asking him to relinquish his unilateral authority over the nuclear launch codes.

The letter, which expressed concern that “past presidents … exhibited behavior that causes other officials to express concerns about the president’s judgment,” suggests that those in Biden’s own party have misgivings about his fitness for office.

Similarly, a bipartisan group of senators recently introduced a bill to rein in Biden’s war powers, raising the same eyebrows.

Couple this with the fact that Harris is assuming important foreign policy responsibilities independent of Biden that typically are handled by the president, such as taking direct calls from foreign leaders, and it starts to make sense that Gaetz is openly wondering whether a transition of power is occurring.

The idea that Biden is simply a figurehead — a placeholder who just needs to bide time until Harris can take her seat behind the Resolute desk — is not farfetched. Nor is the idea that this was part of the plan all along.

As a U.S. senator, Kamala Harris was ranked by GovTrack as the “most politically left” member of the upper chamber.

However, her radical views and other shortcomings caused her to perform dismally in the Democratic presidential primaries. Harris was unable to competitively fundraise or generate sustained enthusiasm for her candidacy. At the time she dropped out of the race, she was registering in the low single digits and had not secured a single delegate.

But who needs to win a presidential primary when a Trojan horse will take you inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.?

By hitching her wagon to Biden, who appeared to be in significant declining mental health during the campaign, Harris could capitalize on an opportunity to take the Oval Office despite her obvious unelectability.

Indeed, it’s possible that all the discussion by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about invoking the 25th Amendment on then-President Donald Trump was intended simply to educate the electorate about that procedural device for removing an infirm president from office and to condition Americans to accept it as a viable tool of honest government.

That way, it wouldn’t set off alarm bells when it was eventually invoked on Biden.

And, of course, if Biden resigns or is removed under the 25th Amendment before 2024, Harris will have the marked advantage of running for president as an incumbent and assuredly will win her party’s nomination without having to go through the primary process again.

Cunning and duplicitous? Sure, but that’s how the Democrats play.

