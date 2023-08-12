Matt Gaetz Eyes High-Level Appointment if Trump Wins Re-Election in 2024

For those feeling slightly defeated by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s announcement that the long-awaited special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe would be none other than the man who orchestrated the sweetheart plea deal a judge struck down, Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz has a message for you: If there’s ever an Attorney General Gaetz, things would look a lot different.

On Friday, Garland announced that the “extraordinary circumstances” of the Hunter Biden investigation compelled him to name David Weiss, the Delaware-based U.S. attorney already investigating the first son’s financial dealings, as special counsel, according to the Associated Press.

Garland said he expects Weiss to work in an “even-handed and urgent” way, and to Democrats, I’m sure, it might look that way. Republicans weren’t quite so convinced, given that Weiss was the architect of the plea deal that a judge threw out.

“There were provisions within that sweetheart plea deal that granted complete immunity to Hunter Biden for these crimes and future crimes,” Missouri Republican Rep. Jason Smith told Fox News.

“And [the judge] even stated that she’s never seen anything like that before. And who was the architect of that? Now the person who Garland — who president Biden’s Justice Department — just appointed to be special counsel. I am very fearful that appointing this special counsel is just an attempt to stonewall Congress’ investigation of the Biden family.”

David Weiss was the architect of Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal and oversaw the botched investigation into his alleged tax crimes. Appointing him special counsel isn’t about Justice, it’s about stonewalling our investigation into the Biden family. pic.twitter.com/T6KHTMdOQL — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) August 11, 2023

In an appearance on Newsmax, Gaetz said that this may indeed be problematic, but that it was important to get “that evidence out … just for the sake of truth itself.”

“But I don’t ascribe to the theory that we just have to surrender sending criminal referrals because somehow Merrick Garland will never prosecute. For many of the crimes that we are observing, the statute of limitations is five years. And so we could send criminal referrals to the Department of Justice,” he continued.

“We go take the White House back. You never know, David,” he added.

“It may be an Attorney General Matt Gaetz down the road, or someone of, of my liking, who will be there to actually enforce the law and provide the accountability — not just the vision but the actual accountability.”

Gaetz: We go take the White House back, and you never know, It may be an attorney general Matt Gaetz down the road… pic.twitter.com/N5MkfN7UKu — Acyn (@Acyn) August 11, 2023

“I like that, Attorney General Matt Gaetz,” the Newsmax host responded.

Gaetz conceded Senate confirmation might be tough: “But, you know, a boy can dream.”

“We’re getting there,” the host added. “You can dream and — we’ve gotta start with taking back the White House. Let’s start there.”

Now, it’s not clear who Gaetz thinks might be looking toward nominating him as attorney general. We have a good idea thanks to the fact he’s endorsed former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination — although, according to The Hill, he also noted that he thinks that a Trump-DeSantis ticket in 2024 would be “terrific,” and he likely wouldn’t be disinclined to support a fellow Floridian for the nation’s highest office.

That being said, he’s been one of the most consistent conservative voices in the lower house of Congress — and as a lawyer, he’d be a potential pick for any populist Republican who retakes the Oval Office in 2024.

Whether or not there is an Attorney General Gaetz or not, however, his point is well-taken: It’s not necessary for Republicans to just sit back and sulk and stop issuing criminal referrals because they’re going to go in his circular bin to die.

Obviously, Friday was yet another brutal reminder that Garland still doesn’t take the fact that the first son not only traded on his father’s name to score foreign business deals, but he also received a sweetheart plea agreement from the special counsel Garland is appointing to investigate.

The Biden administration may be doing all it can to pervert the course of justice. That doesn’t mean we should despair, however — particularly given the potential that Matt Gaetz or another one of his Republican allies is the next attorney general.

