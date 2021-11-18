Matt Gaetz: Rittenhouse Is Not Guilty, I May Offer Him Position as Congressional Intern

No matter what verdict the jury reaches in the murder trial of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, his life will never be the same as it was before. If Rittenhouse is cleared of wrongdoing, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz suggested he could consider a career in politics.

“He is not guilty,” the Republican congressman said during an appearance on Newsmax.

“He deserves a not guilty verdict, and I sure hope he gets it because you know what? Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern. We may reach out to him and see if he’d be interested in helping the country in additional ways.”







As enticing as that offer sounds, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield had an offer of his own for Rittenhouse.

“I want him here at Newsmax,” Stinchfield said. “Maybe he can be a Stinchfield intern, too.”

But Gaetz got the last word in the lighthearted bidding war.

“You guys pay way better at Newsmax, but there’s nothing like the hill,” Gaetz said.

Given the establishment media’s unjust demonization of Rittenhouse, it is refreshing to see a news outlet cover him in a positive light. Sadly, most of the coverage has consisted of baseless claims against him.

Establishment media outlets like MSNBC have parroted baseless claims that Rittenhouse is a “racist,” “vigilante” and “domestic terrorist.”

Kyle Rittenhouse is a killer, he has not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt to be a “murderer”, nor is he a white supremacist. Kyle will be a very wealthy man suing every media outlet that defamed him.#RittenhouseTrial #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/ESSnxeoSIj — Cody Payant (@PayantCody) November 14, 2021

Even President Joe Biden suggested last year that Rittenhouse was a member of a militia group made up of “white supremacists.”

Last year, Biden went on CNN and alleged Kyle Rittenhouse was a member of an Illinois white supremacist militia. pic.twitter.com/AH7zFy8DoV — Shannon Ford (@h0memadetweets) November 12, 2021

None of the people making these accusations provided any evidence for their arguments, because there is no evidence to suggest Rittenhouse is a white supremacist or racist. Despite that, many people watch the news coverage and take these lies about Rittenhouse as fact.

Since Rittenhouse is already public enemy number one to the establishment media, he has a good head start on his career as a Republican politician. After all, there is nothing leftist media loves more than smearing Republicans.

Gaetz himself has plenty of experience with legal problems and unfair media coverage. ABC News reported he is currently under federal investigation for alleged misconduct with an underage girl, which he has vehemently denied.

Similar to Rittenhouse, the establishment media has thrown the presumption of innocence out the window in the case of Gaetz. In May, Sara Haines suggested on The View that mere allegations should be enough to remove Gaetz from his congressional committees even before an investigation was completed.







Gaetz is very familiar with leftists’ attempts to destroy due process, and that would make him a great ally for Rittenhouse after his trial concludes.

