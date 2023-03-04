Matthew McConaughey, Wife Share Video of 'CHAOS' Flight That Suddenly Dropped 4K Feet, Hospitalized 7 People

The short film by the wife of actor Matthew McConaughey was entitled “Turbulence,” and it came courtesy of a scary moment on a Lufthansa jet that had been scheduled to fly from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday night.

Instead, Lufthansa Flight 469 landed near Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport, where seven people were taken to local hospitals, according to NBC News.

Lufthansa said in a statement that the plane was affected by “so-called clear air turbulence, which can occur without visible weather phenomena or advance warning,” according to CNN.

But model Camila Alves McConaughey offered a very different description of what she and her husband endured when she posted about the experience on Instagram.

“On Flight last night, I was told plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere,” she wrote, attaching a video showing debris on the floor of the passenger cabin.

“To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming. The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes…that one. Thank God everyone was safe and ok,” she wrote.

Life got better after the emergency landing, she noted, saying she and her husband “made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on new flight today, To the journey I continue.”

Passenger Hunter Wynns said the experience “was definitely the scariest moment of my life,” according to Insider.

“You kind of feel a drop and then the drop just kept happening,” Wynns said.

Passengers were “screaming and freaking out” as people and just-served dinners bounced around.

“It was pretty surreal,” Wynns said.

“I didn’t know what they were going to do for a little bit. There were probably 10 minutes when I didn’t know if we were just going to kind of act like this didn’t happen or if we’re just going to land, or if we’re just going to freak out for the next 6 hours or what was going on,” he said.

Although the turbulence that hit the plane struck it over Tennessee, Wynns thought they were over the Atlantic Ocean.

“I really didn’t know what was going to happen. I just knew that we were going down really fast and I thought that was it … we’re going into the Atlantic,” he said.

Lufthansa Airbus A330-300 (D-AIKK, built 2008) operating #LH469 from Austin to Frankfurt safely diverted to Washington-IAD Intl(KIAD), VA bc of multiple injuries on board due to severe turbulences. The A330 was flying over W Virgina at 37000 ft at the time. Video: Susan Zimmerman pic.twitter.com/D2cfnR56WY — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) March 2, 2023

According to CNN, passenger Susan Zimmerman of Austin said, “During dinner service, there suddenly was a wind shear, the plane increased altitude, then we fell 1,000 feet.”

“It was like unexpectedly free-falling for five seconds off the top of a rollercoaster. Plates and glassware were up at the ceiling, and my purse from the floor flew behind me to the right,” Zimmerman said, adding that she was not injured.

New video shows the aftermath of what passengers describe as a “free fall” on board Lufthansa Flight 469. Hear from a passenger who was onboard the flight coming up on News4 Today @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/KUkN64VRFp — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) March 2, 2023

Passenger Jazz Kantipudi said at least one member of the crew was bounced around, according to WRC-TV in Washington.

“He was literally standing up serving drinks, so he had no way to brace himself,” Kantipudi said. “At one of the drops, he literally, completely, hit the ceiling and dropped down and was completely horizontal.”

“I looked to my right and I saw him just up there, and it was honestly kind of freaky … like something out of a movie,” he said.

