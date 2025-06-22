Share
News
Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 17, 2022, in West Hollywood, California.
Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 17, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. (Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for GQ)

Matthew Perry Update: Doctor Pleads Guilty to Multiple Charges, Could Face Decades Behind Bars

 By Bryan Chai  June 22, 2025 at 4:00pm
Share

The devastating story behind one of the biggest celebrity death scandals in recent memory appears to be headed toward an end.

And it’ll apparently end with potential decades behind bars for at least one key figure in the tragedy.

Actor Matthew Perry, perhaps best known for his beloved portrayal of Chandler Bing on the popular “Friends” sitcom that ran from the mid-1990s to the early aughts, died at his Los Angeles home in October 2023.

Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub, with no apparent trauma on his body.

This naturally led to all sorts of speculation about potential drug use, a well-documented demon of the late actor.

The coroner’s autopsy determined that Perry ultimately died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine.

That revelation, in turn, led to a spate of arrests related to anyone who may have enabled Perry’s drug habits prior to his demise.

Should the doctor face the maximum possible sentence?

And now, a doctor is pleading guilty to giving Perry ketamine in the month leading up to the actor’s death.

According to the Associated Press, “Dr. Salvador Plasencia agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine, according to the signed document filed in federal court in Los Angeles. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to drop three additional counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of falsifying records.”

A co-defendant accused Plasencia of calling Perry a “moron” whose drug issues could easily be exploited for money.

Perry had apparently been taking ketamine to grapple with depression, but was beginning to seek out more than his doctor would prescribe.

This caused Perry to turn to alternative sources, like Plasencia and a woman dubbed “The Ketamine Queen.”

Related:
'Rising Country Star' Was Driving Car Involved in Fatal Accident: Police

According to Fox News, Plasencia and Perry were introduced to each other in September, just a month before the actor’s death.

Plasencia’s plea deal can carry up to a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Multiple other defendants, including another doctor, have entered similar guilty plea deals.

None of the defendants, however, have yet been sentenced.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Matthew Perry Update: Doctor Pleads Guilty to Multiple Charges, Could Face Decades Behind Bars
There's an 'LA Man' Now: DHS Forced to Issue Key 'Fact Check' After Media Claims
Former Democratic Senator Begins 11-Year Federal Prison Sentence
Explainer: What Exactly Is the 'Bunker Buster' Bomb That's Been in the News?
NAACP Hits Trump with a Snub Not Seen in 116 Years
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation