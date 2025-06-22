Matthew Perry Update: Doctor Pleads Guilty to Multiple Charges, Could Face Decades Behind Bars

The devastating story behind one of the biggest celebrity death scandals in recent memory appears to be headed toward an end.

And it’ll apparently end with potential decades behind bars for at least one key figure in the tragedy.

Actor Matthew Perry, perhaps best known for his beloved portrayal of Chandler Bing on the popular “Friends” sitcom that ran from the mid-1990s to the early aughts, died at his Los Angeles home in October 2023.

REST IN PEACE: “Friends” star Matthew Perry has died at 54 years old, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News. According to the LAPD, a call was received at 4:07 p.m. PT for a male in his 50’s who was unresponsive. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will… pic.twitter.com/wXompwV5K0 — ABC News (@ABC) October 29, 2023

Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub, with no apparent trauma on his body.

This naturally led to all sorts of speculation about potential drug use, a well-documented demon of the late actor.

The coroner’s autopsy determined that Perry ultimately died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine.

That revelation, in turn, led to a spate of arrests related to anyone who may have enabled Perry’s drug habits prior to his demise.

Should the doctor face the maximum possible sentence? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

And now, a doctor is pleading guilty to giving Perry ketamine in the month leading up to the actor’s death.

According to the Associated Press, “Dr. Salvador Plasencia agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine, according to the signed document filed in federal court in Los Angeles. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to drop three additional counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of falsifying records.”

A co-defendant accused Plasencia of calling Perry a “moron” whose drug issues could easily be exploited for money.

Perry had apparently been taking ketamine to grapple with depression, but was beginning to seek out more than his doctor would prescribe.

This caused Perry to turn to alternative sources, like Plasencia and a woman dubbed “The Ketamine Queen.”

According to Fox News, Plasencia and Perry were introduced to each other in September, just a month before the actor’s death.

Plasencia’s plea deal can carry up to a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Multiple other defendants, including another doctor, have entered similar guilty plea deals.

None of the defendants, however, have yet been sentenced.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.