Maxine Waters Actually Seems to Believe She’s Being Personally Targeted by Russians [Video]

Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters continues to believe Russians are out to get her.

Speaking at an urban housing event, the U.S. representative of California’s 43rd district trailed off into a tirade about President Donald Trump and alleged Russian collusion, spouting off numerous conspiracy theories in the process.

Waters repeated a past claim that Russians somehow interfered with a speech she gave in Congress last year.

“RT, which is Russian television, absolutely interfered with a speech of mine on the floor of Congress and blocked me out for 10 minutes,” the Democrat claimed.

“They don’t play. They mean business.”

The line was in reference to an incident that took place in January of last year. While airing her speech on the House floor, C-SPAN briefly featured RT on its internet feed, according to the New York Times.

Following an investigation, C-SPAN determined that the issue was caused by an “internal routing error.”

Statement from C-SPAN about January 12 Online Signal Interruption pic.twitter.com/dlkSOntJgz — CSPAN (@cspan) January 13, 2017

Despite the network’s announcement that no foul play occurred, Waters has continued to trumpet the notion that it was all a Russian ploy, pointing to the fact that RT is a state-owned news outlet based in Russia.

The California lawmaker expounded on other conspiracies during her talk, accusing the president of “obstruction of justice” and made a case for impeachment proceedings.

“We gotta get him out of office,” Waters declared.

“No, I want him impeached,” she said, telling the audience her answer whenever people encouraged her to work with President Trump.

Since Trump’s upset win over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, many Democratic members have developed a newfound suspicion of Russia and the Kremlin. However, no one appears to be as entrenched in the belief of a full-fledged Russian-Trump conspiracy quite like Waters.

The California lawmaker has been the most outspoken member of Congress about the investigation into alleged Russian collusion, and has surmised that Russian operatives worked to elect Trump as president in order for him to lift economic sanctions currently in place against their government.

In October, Waters claimed she was the target of a Russian social media campaign that aimed to remove her from office.

“While I have never publicly discussed it before today, I have been aware for some time that I was targeted by Russian operatives whose interests were aligned with Donald Trump,” she said in a letter to Twitter, according to the Washington Examiner.

“It is most disturbing to me that this Russian account pushed an ‘Impeach Maxine Waters’ hashtag that ultimately trended on Twitter during that afternoon,” she continued. “The hashtag appeared to be coordinated with large, elaborate posters that were posted outside the town hall venue by disrupters, who were probably given the financial resources and assistance necessary to carry out their campaign of disruption.”

Despite serving Congress since 1991, Waters has never chaired a House committee nor is she currently a ranking committee member. It is not entirely understood why she is convinced a foreign government would be so interested in the demise of her political career.

Over the years, Waters has been involved in various ethics scandals. She was accused in 2009 of abusing her position on the Financial Services panel to the benefit of her husband.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a congressional watchdog group, listed Waters as one of the most corrupt members of Congress.

