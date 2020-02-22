SECTIONS
News
Print

Maxine Waters Claims Gang Members Have 'More Integrity' Than Donald Trump

Rep.Maxine Waters (D-California) arrives before Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 23, 2019.Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty ImagesRep.Maxine Waters (D-California) arrives before Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 23, 2019. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published February 22, 2020 at 8:19am
Print

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California has found a new way to attack President Donald Trump.

Waters, who has been calling for Trump to be impeached from virtually the moment he took office, claimed in a new interview that he stacks up poorly against the killer street gangs of Los Angeles.

“This guy is a street player,” Waters said during an episode of Showtime’s “Desus & Mero” that aired Thursday.

“He’s a guy that has conned folks. He has flirted with gangsters,” she added.

Then she rated gang members ahead of the president.

TRENDING: Bolton Breaks Silence on 'Grossly Partisan' Impeachment, Blasts Dems Who Wanted Him To Testify

Do you think gang members have more integrity than President Trump?

“I have worked in some of the toughest communities. I’ve worked with gangs, I’ve worked with Crips, I’ve worked with Bloods. And there’s more integrity in many of these young people in the hood than this man has,” she said.

“This is a flawed character, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Waters added.

Some took to Twitter to criticize Waters:

RELATED: 'F*** the 2nd Amendment': The 18 Most Idiotic Sayings Trump Protesters Are Clinging to in 2020

Asked about the general election in November, she admitted she was feeling “not good” and “uncomfortable” about the state of the contest.

“I think now it boils down to all of us wanting someone that we feel comfortable can really beat Trump. This country cannot tolerate another four years of him,” she said.

But Water is not taking a stand — yet.

“I have not endorsed anybody, and I’m going to wait until after South Carolina,” she said. The South Carolina primary takes place on Feb. 29.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Maxine Waters Claims Gang Members Have 'More Integrity' Than Donald Trump
Doctors Warn Viral 'Skull Breaker Challenge' Is Potentially 'Life-Threatening'
Senator Tim Scott: Trump Will See His African-American Support Rise by at Least 50% in 2020
Trump Announces He Won't Pardon Roger Stone for the Time Being
Somali Community Leader: Yes, Ilhan Omar Married Her Brother To Keep Him in US
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×