Watch: Maxine Waters Uses Slang Term for Killing While Talking About Trump, Pence

Congresswoman Maxine Waters has taken her rhetoric to a new level by incorporating a slang term for killing someone in recent speeches attacking President Donald Trump.

The California Democrat, who has called for Trump to be impeached since before he took the oath of office, was honored by the National Newspaper Publishers Association Friday with a leadership award.

In her acceptance speech, she called for Trump to be impeached and said not to worry that Vice President Mike Pence might be more difficult to deal with than Trump, according to Black Christian News.

“… I say knock off the first, and go after the second,” she said.

Her comments continued a theme she began last Saturday when she spoke to the Stonewall Young Democrats in Los Angeles and related a conversation about Trump Pence, according to The Daily Caller.

“I had a conversation here today, when someone asked, ‘Well what about Pence? If you were able to impeach, Pence will be worse,” Waters recalled.

“And I said, ‘Look, one at a time.’” she said. “You knock one off — one at a time. We’ll be ready for Pence. We’ll get him too.”

As noted by The Free Dictionary, the knock someone off is an idiom that means to kill.

During her speech, she also said she opposes violence.

“I do not advocate violence,” she said, according to The Hill. “I do not believe you should hit, kick, shoot.”

“We have to tell people the difference between violence and incivility and protesting,” Waters added.

Waters continued her anti-Trump rant Sunday on MSNBC, Breitbart reported.

“This president has displayed the most despicable behavior that any human being could do. And certainly, as a president of the United States, he has disappointed millions of people. And so he’s not a role model for our children,” she said.

“Despite the fact that the 1% who will gain mightily from the tax cuts may continue to support him because of the profits that they will make, I think the average human being, the average American, even many of those who are Republicans, cannot stand to have this president represent us in this world any longer.”

She then advanced a novel claim for what would befall Trump.

“I think we will understand how he and his allies and all of those who have been, you know, wanting Trump to lift the sanctions so that they can all benefit from drilling for oil in the Arctic are going to be discovered. They’re going to be indicted in my own estimation,” she said.

