Share
News

We May Never Learn the Truth from Uvalde PD Thanks to Texas Legal Loophole

 By Jack Davis  June 5, 2022 at 9:59am
Share

A new report indicates that it is potentially possible that the full story of the Uvalde police response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School might never be learned.

The report in the Dallas Morning News focused upon what it calls the “dead suspect loophole.”

The report noted that the Texas Public Information Act has some exceptions in its rules requiring governmental agencies to make information available to the public.

The report said that police records do not have to be made public in cases where the individual who is under investigation is not convicted of a crime.

Trending:
Tesla Owner Exposes Dark Secret About Electric Cars

The report said that such an instance includes cases where an individual dies while interacting with police.

Should this loophole be closed?

The report noted that although there are extensive records of communications among police agencies that day, the fact that the shooter was killed by police could be used to invoke the loophole and potentially keep information from the public

Police will be the ones to decide whether this loophole in Texas law will be invoked.

Republican state Rep. Dade Phelan, who is speaker of the Texas state House, has said the loophole should be closed.

Related:
Uvalde School Board Makes Decision on Police Chief Who Opted to Delay Confrontation of Shooter

Phelan also said lawmakers should investigate the police response to the shooting.

“This morning I established the Texas House Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting,” he tweeted.

“The fact we still do not have an accurate picture of what exactly happened in Uvalde is an outrage,” he said, according to a news release posted on his website.

“Every day, we receive new information that conflicts with previous reports, making it not only difficult for authorities to figure out next steps but for the grieving families of the victims to receive closure. I established this investigative committee for the dedicated purpose of gathering as much information and evidence as possible to help inform the House’s response to this tragedy and deliver desperately needed answers to the people of Uvalde and the State of Texas,” he said.

Phelan noted that the committee to investigate the shooting and the police response to it will have subpoena power.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




We May Never Learn the Truth from Uvalde PD Thanks to Texas Legal Loophole
Authorities at Airport Notice Something Off About Non-Citizen's Wheelchair, Moments Later He's in Cuffs
UN Hands North Korea Control of Key Nuclear Position, Embarrassing Blow to UN's Little Remaining Credibility
Ketanji Brown Caught on Video Applauding Pervasive 'Assault Weapons' Ban
Biden Rushed to Secure Location, Fighter Jets Scream Overhead
See more...

Conversation