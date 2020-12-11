Some versions of the Chevy Camaro have become off limits for California and Washington residents who want to order a new 2021 model.

The issue is that the copper levels in the brake pads violate state laws.

There are four 2021 Camaros on the banned list: the SS, 2SS, ZL1, and ZL1 1LE models. Customers can order neither the coupe nor the convertible, although if a dealer has what they want on the lot, they still can buy a model on the banned-order list, according to the website GMAuthority.

“Due to restrictions in California and Washington state related to copper brake pads, customers in those states cannot order [the four Camaro models] for delivery after January 1, 2021,” said Kevin M. Kelly, senior manager of Chevrolet Cars and Crossover Communications.

Kelly said Camaro lovers should not lose heart entirely.

“Customers can, however, purchase these models from available dealer stock in those states,” he said.

And for those who are picky but patient, there is good news.

“We will resume allowing customers in California and Washington state to order the Camaro SS, ZL1 and 1LE models for the 2022 model year when we introduce a new brake system that is compliant with the copper requirements,” Kelly said.

By then, more rules might change. California has imposed tougher emissions standards in 2021 and is moving toward having all cars sold in the state as of 2035 be emissions-free.

The ban on ordering some 2021 Camaros did not sit well with many on Twitter.

Apparently, the Camaro SS & ZL1 are banned from selling in CA & WA as of 12/1/2021 because their brakes contain too much copper. But meth is ok 👍

So there’s that… — 20JLnFLSTN (@JBoyerFLSTN) December 10, 2020

California and Washington banning the sale of the Camaro SS because it has copper in its brake pads is like dropping a sponge in the ocean at the scene of a container ship oil spill.

“This will help!” — Jesus R. Garcia (@JBehindtheWheel) December 10, 2020

In the latest lunacy, the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS and ZL1 won’t be available in California or Washington because…they use copper in their brake pads. No joke. https://t.co/GcxomgQFAj — Heatshield Products (@HeatshieldProds) December 9, 2020

The war on copper in automobile brakes has been waged for years.

In 2010, then-California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed the California Motor Vehicle Brake Friction Material Law, which banned the sale of brake pads “containing more than trace amounts of copper, certain heavy metals, and asbestos.”

Next month, brake pads with more than 5 percent copper will be banned, according to Yahoo.

The Environmental Protection Agency five years ago began its war on copper in brake pads by saying they were a danger to aquatic life.

“Elevated levels of copper are toxic in aquatic environments and may adversely affect fish, invertebrates, plants and amphibians,” according to a 2015 EPA document that established the dawn of the “Copper-free Brake Initiative. “

“One source of copper includes wearing of vehicle brake pads onto roadway surfaces where it comes into contact with stormwater and is discharged into nearby waterways,” the document said.

