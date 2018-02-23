Mayor Faces Possible Criminal Charges After Investigators Uncover Nude Photos, Deleted Chats

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has received information that could lead to criminal charges against Democrat Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, according to a Thursday report.

Barry, who admitted she had an expensive affair with her head of security detail using taxpayer dollars, was reportedly in possession of nude photos of a woman taken on the phone of former Sergeant Rob Forrest, the man she had an affair with.

Barry also allegedly deleted text messages between her and Forrest.

Barry also allegedly deleted text messages between her and Forrest.

There were 260 deleted iMessages between the phone numbers listed as Mayor Barry's phone and Sgt. Forrest's phone that have been unable to be recovered in the investigation, according to an affidavit.

Nashville Judge Steve Dozier signed an affidavit in support of a search warrant for information on the mayor’s phone in reference to the affair she had using taxpayer dollars.

“A search of Megan Barry’s phone could reveal information that is crucial evidence for this case,” the affidavit stated. “In particular, data and information that has been deleted from Sgt. Forrest’s phone may still exist on Megan Barry’s phone.”

The affidavit made it clear that text messages between Barry and her security detail were deleted. “The deleted chats and messages between Sgt. Forrest and Megan Barry, if recovered, could provide further evidence of their activities while Sgt. Forrest reported to be on duty,” the affidavit continued.

Barry, who is married, apologized for having an affair with Forrest and using nearly $33,000 of the government’s money on their travel expenses over the last 10 months.

Barry claims that her travels as mayor of Nashville were for business, including trips to Paris and Athens. However, Barry does not think she improperly misused taxpayer money, NPR reported.

“I’m embarrassed, and I am sad, and I am so sorry for all the pain that I have caused my family and his family,” Barry said Wednesday. “I know that God will forgive me, but that Nashville doesn’t have to. … I hope that I can earn your trust back and that you will forgive me.”

The mayor also traveled with Forrest to Washington, D.C.; New York; Denver; Oakland, California; Salt Lake City and Kansas City.

Although she apologized she did not resign or even mention resigning. Barry claimed law enforcement set the policy for her coverage and that Forrest’s protection was necessary on her trips.

“I’ve had a very aggressive schedule, I’m out in the community, and that’s reflected with the overtime that has been billed to my detail,” Barry said.

“The police set the policy for the kind of detail coverage that a mayor gets, and I have been the recipient of that. I have taken trips that have included detail and those trips have always been for business.”

If found guilty, Barry could lose her position as mayor of Nashville, as well as face serious criminal charges.

