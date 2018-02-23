The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Mayor Faces Possible Criminal Charges After Investigators Uncover Nude Photos, Deleted Chats

By Henry Rodgers
February 23, 2018 at 1:06pm

Print

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has received information that could lead to criminal charges against Democrat Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, according to a Thursday report.

Barry, who admitted she had an expensive affair with her head of security detail using taxpayer dollars, was reportedly in possession of nude photos of a woman taken on the phone of former Sergeant Rob Forrest, the man she had an affair with.

Barry also allegedly deleted text messages between her and Forrest.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Nashville Judge Steve Dozier signed an affidavit in support of a search warrant for information on the mayor’s phone in reference to the affair she had using taxpayer dollars.

“A search of Megan Barry’s phone could reveal information that is crucial evidence for this case,” the affidavit stated. “In particular, data and information that has been deleted from Sgt. Forrest’s phone may still exist on Megan Barry’s phone.”

Do you think Barry should lose her job over this?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The affidavit made it clear that text messages between Barry and her security detail were deleted. “The deleted chats and messages between Sgt. Forrest and Megan Barry, if recovered, could provide further evidence of their activities while Sgt. Forrest reported to be on duty,” the affidavit continued.

Barry, who is married, apologized for having an affair with Forrest and using nearly $33,000 of the government’s money on their travel expenses over the last 10 months.

Barry claims that her travels as mayor of Nashville were for business, including trips to Paris and Athens. However, Barry does not think she improperly misused taxpayer money, NPR reported.

“I’m embarrassed, and I am sad, and I am so sorry for all the pain that I have caused my family and his family,” Barry said Wednesday. “I know that God will forgive me, but that Nashville doesn’t have to. … I hope that I can earn your trust back and that you will forgive me.”

RELATED: Bombshell Report: Multiple Cops Refused to Enter FL School During Shooting

The mayor also traveled with Forrest to Washington, D.C.; New York; Denver; Oakland, California; Salt Lake City and Kansas City.

Although she apologized she did not resign or even mention resigning. Barry claimed law enforcement set the policy for her coverage and that Forrest’s protection was necessary on her trips.

“I’ve had a very aggressive schedule, I’m out in the community, and that’s reflected with the overtime that has been billed to my detail,” Barry said.

“The police set the policy for the kind of detail coverage that a mayor gets, and I have been the recipient of that. I have taken trips that have included detail and those trips have always been for business.”

If found guilty, Barry could lose her position as mayor of Nashville, as well as face serious criminal charges.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: police, Tennessee

By: Henry Rodgers on February 23, 2018 at 1:06pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Becky Loggia

florida shooting

Israel Has Only Had 2 School Attacks in 44 Years, Here’s How They Make Sure Their Kids Are Safe

Joe Setyon

San Francisco slums

San Francisco’s ‘Diseased Streets’ Are Being Compared to Some of Worst Slums in the World

Joe Setyon

Jim Carrey Posts Grotesque Picture of Trump With Florida Shooting Victims

Erin Coates

Parkland Survivor Leaves Media, Dems Scrambling With Official Statement On NRA

Joe Setyon

billy graham casket

The Specially Chosen Builders of Billy Graham’s Casket Show the Kind of Legacy He’s Leaving

Joe Setyon

scot peterson, nikolas cruz

Armed Parkland School Resource Officer Stayed Safely Outside While Students Were Being Murdered

Erin Coates

James Mattis (1)

Mattis Moves to Clean Out Military, Remove Soldiers Who Just Can’t Cut It

Joe Setyon

Joyce Carol Oates

Woman Posts ‘Dumbest Gun Tweet’ Ever, Leaves Cops, Security Speechless

Recently Posted