Share
News

Mayor of Kyiv Defiant as Capital Is Encircled: Russians Face an Entrenched Force of Determined Patriots

 By Jack Davis  February 27, 2022 at 1:22pm
Share

San Antonio, Texas, is a long way from Kyiv, Ukraine, but the spirit of the Alamo was alive and kicking Sunday in the battered Ukrainian city that is now surrounded by Russian troops.

When asked during an interview about evacuation plans, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko admitted Sunday that the war for his city is one with no escape.

“We can’t do that because all ways are blocked,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “Right now we are encircled.”

But defiant.

Trending:
Biden's Approval Rating Sinks to Record Low Just Days Before State of the Union Address

“We show our character, our knowledge, our values,” he said by persevering in a battle that has denied Russia control of the Ukrainian capital city.

In recent days, anyone who can fire a gun or throw a Molotov cocktail has been urged to come forward, with many residents doing just that.

Will you do something to stand up for Ukraine?

Klitschko said the will to fight is offset by an improvised defense.

“To be honest, we don’t have 100 percent control,” said Klitschko. “We built this territorial defense in a short amount of time — but these are patriotic people.”

“Right now, the most important question is to defend our country,” he added.

Klitschko offered no sunshine when asked about the realities of his city.

Related:
Tennis Star Enlists in the Military to Fight Russia: 'Proud to Be Ukrainian'

“We are at the border of a humanitarian catastrophe,” he said. “Right now, we have electricity, right now we have water and heating in our houses. But the infrastructure is destroyed to deliver the food and medication.”

But the former heavyweight champion said the fight is not over.

“That’s why the message for everyone is: Support Ukraine together … We are strong,” he said. “Every Ukrainian is proud to be independent, proud to be Ukrainian, and we are proud to have our own country.”

Pride and grit have slowed the Russian advance, as have Kyiv’s efforts to kill those who come in the night to destroy.

“We are hunting these people, and it will be much easier if nobody is on the street,” Klitschko said, adding that six Russian “saboteurs” were killed Saturday night.

The battering Kyiv’s buildings are taking was cited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as proof of how Russia lies, according to CNN.

“They lied when they said they would not target civilian population. Since the first hours of the invasion, Russian troops have been hitting civilian infrastructure,” he said, adding, “This is terror.”

“They are fighting against everything and everyone,” Zelenskyy said. “They are [hitting] kindergartens, residential buildings and even emergency vehicles. They use artillery and missiles against whole residential blocks where there have never have been any military infrastructure. Many Ukrainian cities and towns are surviving in conditions we previously had only during the World War II.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Tennis Star Enlists in the Military to Fight Russia: 'Proud to Be Ukrainian'
Mayor of Kyiv Defiant as Capital Is Encircled: Russians Face an Entrenched Force of Determined Patriots
Russian Crewmen Run Out of Fuel, Their Next Move Puts Them in Ukrainian Custody: Report
US Airspace Still Open to Putin as World Gets Wise to Russian Aircraft
Biden's Approval Rating Sinks to Record Low Just Days Before State of the Union Address
See more...

Conversation