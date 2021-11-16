Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis on Tuesday, saying the federal government deserves an “A” grade with regard to its handling of security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mayorkas faced the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to answer for the failings at the border throughout the past year. During a brief line of questioning from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the Homeland Security secretary offered the country a view into the mindset of hard-line leftists.







“Do you believe that the Biden immigration policies are successful?” Graham asked Mayorkas.

“Senator, I think rebuilding a broken immigration system and rebuilding a dismantled one takes time, and we’re on the road to success,” Mayorkas said.

Graham followed up: “So you think we’re on the right track as a nation?”

“I do,” said Mayorkas.

“OK. How would you grade yourself?” the senator asked.

“Senator, I’m a tough grader on myself, and I give myself an A for effort in investment in mission and support of our workforce,” concluded Mayorkas.

Is the Biden administration intentionally encouraging more illegal immigration? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Of course, the Biden administration, by any objective metric, deserves a failing grade for the way it’s handled the border crisis.

The situation at the border is a historic failure for American citizens and those who have been hoodwinked by the White House into paying human smugglers to guide them to the border.

The secretary’s comments come after a year in which at least 1.7 million illegal migrants have crossed into the country through the porous southern border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that from October of 2020 through September of 2021, immigration officials encountered 1,734,686 people crossing into the United States from Mexico. Those are just the people they caught.

Of those illegal crossers, 1,105,925, or 63.8 percent, were single adults, and not families with children. Unaccompanied minors made up 146,925 (or 8.5 percent) of the people apprehended by understaffed and overworked immigration officials.

Apparently, “effort” is worthy of recognition by failing cabinet officials and the administration they represent, even though it isn’t quite clear where those efforts have been placed.

If Americans didn’t know better, they easily could be under the impression that the ideologue Democrats in charge don’t have any interest in ending the border crisis — especially during a pandemic that guides essentially all the resources of the federal government.

If Mayorkas’ plan is to overload the system with undocumented people to take American jobs and to raise children they hope will grow up and vote for Democrats, then of course he and the rest of those responsible for this mess deserve an A+.

Of course, hearings such as the one going on Tuesday can make for good entertainment. They’re rarely worth much else, and nothing is ever accomplished.

Graham was able to get a soundbite out of Mayorkas, which can be used to show us how detached that members of the Biden administration are from reality. But will anything ever be done about it?

Will Congressional Republicans ever stop barking and stand up to President Joe Biden?

Perhaps they will as soon as they’re done helping him pass legislation to radically transform the country under the guise of “infrastructure.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.