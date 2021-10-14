Former ICE Director Blasts Mayorkas Over Border Crisis, Says He's 'Lying to the American People'

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan blasted Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the Biden administration’s border crisis, declaring he is “lying to the American people.”

Documents leaked to Fox News this week revealed 160,000 migrants have been released into the United States since March. Homan offered his perspective on that during a “Fox & Friends First” interview on Thursday morning.

“The numbers show that the secretary has been lying to the American people,” Homan said.

Former acting ICE Director, Tom Homan, sounds off as we learn 160,000 migrants have been released into the U.S. under the Biden Administration.https://t.co/0aujDkzXx9 — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) October 14, 2021

The Fox report also said that since Aug. 6, the Biden administration has released about 32,000 immigrants into the U.S. via parole — which gives migrants a temporary legal status and the ability to apply for work permits.

“Why are they using paroles?” Homan said. “Because they’ll be eligible for a work visa when they get here.”

“Again, here is the secretary not taking any enforcement posture, not doing anything to slow the flow,” he said.

“They’re calling their friends and neighbors back home, saying, ‘Not only did I get released. I got a job.’ This is just another enticement,” Homan said.

“This is just open borders gone wild.”

The border crisis led nearly three dozen Republican House members to send a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday to demand action.

“The recent surge of illegal aliens entering the United States in Del Rio, Texas, demands that you finally give the border crisis that you created the attention it deserves,” the letter read.

“The American people are fed up with false reassurances that the border is closed,” it said.

The House members said Biden’s open border policies were the cause of the crisis.

“There is one main driver for the current surge of illegal immigration: your policies have left the border open,” the letter said.

The lawmakers wrote that the border crisis is “directly linked” to Biden’s refusal to follow border laws.

“The surge of aliens into Del Rio and the accompanying lawlessness that developed because of the surge is directly linked to your refusal to comply with [District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s] order,” the letter read.

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, one of the signers, released a statement along with the letter.

“It is well past time for President Biden to acknowledge the border crisis that he has created and enforce laws to secure the border,” Biggs said.

“Biden has worked overtime to erase Trump administration policies and programs, like Remain in Mexico, that were securing our border and discouraging illegal immigration,” he said.

“We are demanding that the President provide Congress with accurate information about the extent of the border crisis so that we can understand the full impact of his open border policies.”

